Imagine the woods and fields around Drayton Hall developed as a golf course along the Ashley River, with the surviving 18th century mansion as its clubhouse. Today, that seems like a ridiculous notion, given how the site is regarded as one of Charleston’s most historic gems, a site of national, even international significance.
But it might have happened if not for the foresight of Charles and Frank Drayton, two brothers who inherited Drayton Hall in 1969 and eventually made the difficult decision to transfer ownership from their family, which had held onto it for more than two centuries.
For those who knew him, there was a richness to the life of Charles Henry Drayton III, who died Monday at age 101. He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, a businessman, an excellent tennis player, a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Those who did not know him may understand his life and legacy by paying a visit to Drayton Hall.
George McDaniel, Drayton Hall’s executive director emeritus, talked to Mr. Drayton often over the years. It’s unclear how much more money the family could have made by selling the property for development, but it is known that they received such an offer and turned it down. “That was a real choice,” Mr. McDaniel said. “They did not know what the future was going to bring. They didn’t know it was going to become the national historic site that it’s become. They made a choice, and we benefited from it. People come from around the world to see Drayton Hall, and they leave with a new understanding of Charleston and American history as a result.”
Charles Drayton, who outlived his brother Frank by four decades, became intimately involved in the conservation of the house, which is special not only because it’s one of America’s first great works of residential architecture but because it has survived in a remarkably well-preserved condition, a true time capsule of the 18th century.
Mr. Drayton ensured the house’s preservation as a historical and educational site, and he would go on to donate many significant family pieces, including furniture and decorative arts, that help paint a fuller picture of the property through time. He also was generous with his time and counsel to Mr. McDaniel and his successor, Drayton Hall President and CEO Carter C. Hudgins.
And Mr. Drayton was supportive of telling the site’s full story, which went beyond his family and included the many enslaved Africans who worked for them. Mr. McDaniel said Mr. Drayton felt a kinship with all the people on the property, especially Richmond Bowens, a descendant of enslaved Africans brought to Charleston from Barbados in the 17th century.
Catherine Braxton, whose grandfather was born a free man at Drayton Hall and was Bowens’ cousin, said she and her sister Rebecca Campbell have kept their connection to the site. “We just got to be part of the Drayton family, particularly Charles,” Ms. Braxton said. “We were his friends, and he would not let me forget it.” Ms. Braxton joined him at his 100th birthday party.
Mr. McDaniel said that as he oversaw Drayton Hall, he came to value Charles Drayton for his wisdom. “Just by talking to him, the answers became clearer. It was his ability to listen. He had opinions and would nudge you, but he would help you understand what was right to do.” After all, he was speaking from experience.