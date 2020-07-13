Editorial: Changing energy markets should help SC expand solar

Energy markets are changing fast, especially around natural gas and big infrastructure projects, and that has some important implications for South Carolina diversifying and growing its energy mix.
On the heels of Dominion Energy and Duke Energy abandoning their multibillion-dollar Atlantic Coast Pipeline natural gas project, the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the Dakota Access Pipeline shut down pending a full environmental review, which could take about a year, and halted work on the Keystone XL pipeline for delivering oil from the tar sands of Western Canada to the Midwest and Houston-area refineries.
Then, Berkshire Hathaway, the multinational holding company run by Warren Buffett, snatched up most of Dominion’s natural gas pipeline and storage infrastructure for a net cost of about $4 billion, a move that saw Berkshire’s stock price rise and Dominion’s fall.
Though natural gas prices have rebounded since hitting a 25-year low in June, analysts don’t expect prices to move much higher in the near term, according to The Wall Street Journal.
So, with coal on its way out and nuclear and hydroelectric generation holding steady, it looks like the future of electricity in the United States will be a two-way battle, The New York Times reported in a story headlined, “The Next Energy Battle: Renewables vs. Natural Gas.”
As far as renewables go, solar already has an edge. According to the latest estimates, 1 megawatt-hour of solar-generated electricity costs between $31 and $111 to make while 1 MW generated by natural gas costs $122 to $162.
Meanwhile, Dominion, with 7 million customers in 20 states, is moving ahead with two giant offshore wind turbines near Virginia Beach, and if they prove cost efficient, the energy company could erect as many as 200 more. Dominion already produces about 2,600 MW of clean energy, mostly solar, in 10 states.
Behind the push for renewables is the specter of global warming due to carbon emissions. And researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, now say the U.S. grid could get 90% of its electricity by 2035 without adding to carbon emissions and while lowering power bills.
That’s possible, but natural gas is clean, cheap and plentiful, and it isn’t going anywhere. There is a glut of it; liquefied exports are slumping, and domestic demand is projected to be flat through 2021, mainly because of the COVID-19 crisis. But consider that Berkshire Hathaway’s newly acquired gas transmission and storage portfolio accounted for nearly a quarter of Dominion’s operating earnings in 2019, about $800 million. So there should be plenty of money to be made in delivering gas.
There already is a pipeline in the northern part of the state, so Duke and Dominion customers in South Carolina should be relieved that they won’t be roped into paying for an unneeded extension from another pipeline.
Also importantly, state lawmakers should realize they have perhaps an unprecedented opportunity to help both the regulated monopolies (Duke and Dominion), state-owned Santee Cooper and independent producers expand solar generation and perhaps other renewable sources.
Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, has smartly pushed for opening up wholesale energy markets to stimulate competition and theoretically drive down ratepayer bills. The Public Service Commission wisely revised upward the rates regulated utilities will pay to buy solar-generated electricity, but it limited contracts to a maximum of 10 years, something solar producers say hurts their ability to get financing for large-scale arrays. The PSC was hesitant to extend wholesale solar contracts beyond 10 years, fearing utilities could get locked into rates that would be artificially higher than prices in, say, 2027.
South Carolina, which has lagged in solar production, now has an opportunity to catch up and actually produce more of the energy it consumes. Lawmakers should be ready to pave the way when the Legislature starts a new session in January. That can start with reconsidering Sen. Davis’ ideas about freeing up wholesale markets, extending solar contracts and enabling Santee Cooper to lead the way by expanding its renewables portfolio.