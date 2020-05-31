Editorial: Change in SC lane reversals welcome news as hurricane season arrives

Let’s not think too pessimistically about the upcoming hurricane season that begins Monday and ends Nov. 30, though it’s understandable that some might feel the arrival of Tropical Storm Bertha off Charleston County a few days ago is not a good sign.
Fortunately, the prematurely arriving storm that made landfall near Mount Pleasant did little aside from drenching the region: It was no more notable than the rain bomb that hit us a week earlier.
Tropical storm veterans know these next few months are but a warm-up act for the main show that typically begins around mid-August and lasts until October’s cold snap. That’s when the Atlantic Ocean is at its warmest and most likely to create the strongest, most dangerous hurricanes.
And when it comes to dangerous hurricanes, the best strategy is for as many of us as possible to get out of the way.
One bit of good news this year is that if Gov. Henry McMaster has to order a coastal evacuation, it should go smoother. South Carolina has tweaked its plans to reverse the lanes on Interstate 26 to enable the artery to handle more westbound traffic than ever.
As Seanna Adcox reported, the new plan will let I-26 traffic flow normally southeast of Summerville (instead of southeast of Interstate 526) and give drivers on the reversed lanes more options to exit for gas, food or simply to stretch their legs. It also may reduce confusion once the lane reversal ends where Interstate 77 breaks off from Interstate 26 in Columbia.
Leland Colvin, the state Department of Transportation’s deputy secretary for engineering, predicted the changes would let traffic flow much better, particularly southeast of Nexton Parkway, exit 197, where the new lane reversal will begin.
Those on the reversed lanes also may exit at mile markers 159 (in Bowman) and 139 (near St. Matthews) and get back on there, too — which wasn’t an option in the past. And in Columbia, where the reversal ends, those traveling in normal westbound lanes no longer will be forced to exit onto Interstate 77 and work their way through the city to get back on 26. (Those on the reversed lanes will stay on 26, as before).
So far, the early reviews are favorable. DOT Commissioner Robby Robbins of Summerville called it awesome and noted it addresses as many complaints as possible.
Still, there may be unintended consequences. The Charleston region could experience more congestion if residents choose to evacuate all at once. Last year, when Gov. McMaster ordered an evacuation before Hurricane Dorian, the exodus was more gradual, partly because the storm’s track remained unclear and residents had a few days to mull over their plans. The next big storm might present a very different case.
But the change also should prevent any unsuspecting motorists on I-526 from making an unintended trip to Columbia, as has happened more than a few times during previous lane reversals.
Any congestion within the Charleston region should gradually clear after several miles, once motorists reach Nexton Parkway and the lane reversal begins. That certainly wasn’t the case in 1999, when it took 12 hours or more for many Charleston evacuees to reach Columbia — a traffic disaster that prompted the state to devise an I-26 lane reversal plan in the first place.
That plan did not have to be put in place until 2016, and it has been used only twice since then, but that’s enough experience for DOT officials to feel confident about these new tweaks.
We hope the changes will encourage more people to evacuate as the next powerful storm nears our shores and will give most evacuees a faster, safer, less memorable trip.