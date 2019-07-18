If you're like most people, you read that headline and assumed we were calling for changes to eliminate the governor's power over the University of South Carolina's governing board in the wake Gov. Henry McMaster's apparently successful effort to convince trustees to make former West Point superintendent Robert Caslen the school’s next president.
Actually, the opposite is true. The governor has no control over 18 of the 20 trustees, including 16 who are appointed by the Legislature. So it's hard to see how Mr. McMaster could exert pressure on them, unless they're also getting pressure from legislative leaders, who have made no secret of the fact that they agree with the governor.
The fact that legislative meddling in S.C. colleges is commonplace was underscored recently when some Democratic lawmakers, criticizing the governor for trying to influence the selection, readily admit that they hoped to send a message to the trustees this spring when they proposed overhauling the board.
But now both critics and supporters of the retired Army general are rallying around some version of that legislation, which would reduce the board from its unwieldy 20 members to 11 — critics because they're upset about the trustees' expected vote to hire Gen. Caslen on Friday, and supporters because he wasn't hired in April.
There’s a lot negative to be said about the origins of this idea: The only way overhauling the board is a logical response to the selection process is if the goal is to punish trustees by removing them from the board. And overhauling the board under these circumstances reinforces the misconception that the governor controls it.
But the fact is that changing how USC’s trustees are appointed is long overdue, for reasons that have nothing to do with Mr. Caslen.
The most obvious problem with the current board is that it’s too big, with 17 regular board members and three ex officio members. (Other state colleges with similarly large boards, including the Medical University of South Carolina, could likewise use a downsize.)
Another problem is that 16 of the regular board members are chosen from the state’s judicial circuits, which vary widely in population, so larger communities such as Charleston are over-represented on the board. The bill would have a trustee selected from each of the state’s seven congressional districts.
But the biggest problem with the current arrangement is repeated in this proposal: Governors would select one of eight regular trustees instead of one of 17 now, so this still would be a board whose members are selected almost entirely by the Legislature.
This criticism might seem backward given how we've been thinking about the current situation. But it makes it easy for legislators to interfere in trustee business in a way that is much less noticeable than when governors interfere. And when legislators select trustees, it’s impossible to hold anyone accountable for making either great or awful appointments, because when 170 people are in charge, no one’s in charge. Legislative selections also carry a strong force of inertia, which helps explain why the average tenure among the 16 legislative board members is 17 years, with one serving since 1982.
Under the governmental system created by the Founding Fathers, which South Carolina leaders claim to follow, the legislative branch writes the laws, and the chief executive executes those laws, which includes making the hiring decisions.
A better model for selecting trustees — the model favored by most states — would let the governor appoint the trustees, with approval from the Senate or the full Legislature.
We continue to worry that Mr. McMaster’s lobbying made an already bad situation at USC worse, and that the new president will start off in an unnecessarily difficult position that will take far too much valuable time to dig out of. But that doesn’t change the fact that governors — now and in the future — should play a far larger role in selecting college trustees, and that a smaller board of trustees would be good for USC.