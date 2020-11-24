Editorial: Celebrate Thanksgiving safely

It’s understandable if you’ve grown a little weary of the safety precautions designed to help stop the spread of COVID-19. We’ve been at this since March. But with people gathering for Thanksgiving and cases on the rise, this is no time to abandon our efforts against the deadly virus.

“Yes, there’s great reports about a vaccine coming. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re not there yet,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said at a news conference Monday. “We need to continue to be safe. It’s not time yet to let up by any means.”

Mayor Tecklenburg joined Medical University of South Carolina President Dr. David Cole and City Councilman Robert Mitchell in urging caution heading into the holiday, The Post and Courier’s Fleming Smith reported.

That’s a message worth hearing with South Carolina closing in on 200,000 confirmed cases and 4,000 deaths and infections still spreading.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wisely urged people to celebrate the holiday at home with members of their own household. If you must travel, follow public health safety measures and get tested before and after your trip. But know that any kind of travel increases your chances of getting COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, the holidays are a prime time for disease transmission to occur if we don’t take the necessary precautions for safe celebrations,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell. “Keep any gatherings small, spaced out and outdoors as much as possible. Ensure that proper social distancing and mask-wearing occurs, and individuals should seriously consider the risks associated with traveling.”

There are safer alternatives to gathering in person. Zoom meetings can be a drag by now, but they have been an important tool in allowing workers and friends to stay in touch during the pandemic. Such technology is also a potential solution to including grandma and other vulnerable relatives in your holiday celebration without the risk that someone in the room will infect them with the virus.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing many infections resulting from household spread,” Dr. Bell said. “Everyone should remember that the recommended protective measures are also important for friends and extended family visiting your home. One of the safest ways to connect with loved ones is over the phone or on another virtual platform.”

Health officials also recommend keeping our groups small and gathering outside. And, of course, they continue to recommend masks, hand washing and social distancing.

Remember it doesn’t matter to the virus whether you care about others but decided to take a chance this one time or if you oppose the recommended precautions for some baffling reason. If all of us aren’t careful at Thanksgiving, there sadly will be fewer of us around to complain about them.