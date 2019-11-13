Philanthropy plays a vital role in the Lowcountry. Whether it is done by large corporations or individuals or anything in between, philanthropy has a tangible impact on our friends and neighbors.
It’s also something that all of us can do. That’s the message from the South Carolina Lowcountry Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.
The group celebrates its annual National Philanthropy Day in the Lowcountry with a luncheon Thursday at Trident Technical College in North Charleston. It’s a day to celebrate the generous hearts and spirits of Lowcountry residents, and the group has chosen six special honorees for this year’s awards.
The list includes Fleetwood Hassell, president and CEO of the Bank of South Carolina. Mr. Hassell sets an impressive example, with the group noting that he “embodies an altruistic attitude, passion for improving the lives of those less fortunate and a desire to foster meaningful change in the Charleston community.”
BP America Cooper River has shown its commitment to the greater good for more than two decades by contributing to local conservation and education philanthropies. The company has created long-term partnerships with nonprofits, and most recently initiated and funded a “Year of the Bird” program at Cainhoy Elementary School.
JMC Charleston uses its expertise as an event planning and destination management company to help various nonprofits put on events either for free or at a low cost. Their events often are sustainably sourced, and the centerpieces and supplies are donated to area groups, including teachers and food kitchens.
The Joseph J. Schott Foundation and the Saal family have donated their time and resources to groups such as Roper St. Francis Healthcare, One80 Place and the Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center. They also encourage their friends to do the same.
Dr. Renee Anderson has volunteered her time as executive director of the Gaillard Performance Hall Foundation and the College of Charleston Foundation board of directors. She has helped lead capital campaigns that raised over $100 million. In addition, Dr. Anderson has helped plant the seeds of philanthropy by mentoring fundraising professionals throughout the community.
A dozen students at Stratford High School, through the Jefferson Awards Foundation’s Students in Action program, showed that teenagers also can be involved in philanthropy. The group organized 11 events to help the community, including a Pets Week to support animal welfare and therapy dog programs and collecting items for the homeless.
This year’s honorees represent the best of the Charleston area. They and others will be celebrated for their commitment to giving and volunteerism that helps make this a special place. It’s also an encouraging reminder that all of us can be a part of that commitment every day.