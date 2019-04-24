The Lowcountry has cause to celebrate a series of conservation wins that will lead to the creation of a 200-acre park along the upper Ashley River near Drayton Hall and the preservation of about 100 acres of marsh on the east side of the river and two open tracts near McClellanville.
But the pending deals also demonstrate a need to stay vigilant about protecting our historic districts and rural towns.
The future park in the Ashley River Historic District, part of the old Oaks Plantation, is near land that has been at the center of development-related battles between Charleston and North Charleston.
The two tracts near McClellanville — a 448-acre property along the Intracoastal Waterway and 1,450 acres of mostly longleaf pine farther inland — will help buffer the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge and the historic brick St. James Episcopal-Santee Church on Old Georgetown Road. Those three deals were put together by the Open Space Institute and could be leveraged with Charleston County Greenbelt funds.
As reported by The Post and Courier’s Bo Petersen, the so-called Stowe property in McClellanville will be handed over to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to be managed as part of the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge. Within walking distance of town, it contains waterfowl impoundments and is also expected to be opened to the public for birding and other uses. The other McClellanville-area tract will be managed by the U.S. Forest Service.
The marshy property across the river from Drayton Hall will be put under an easement by the Lowcountry Land Trust. That’s largely thanks to Drayton Hall’s director emeritus, George McDaniel, who for decades has been working to preserve the view across the river and restore the land by opening some old rice field and waterfowl impoundments.
It’s worth noting that the Ashley River property, formerly used for phosphate mining, was purchased about 50 years ago with an eye toward conservation. That kind of foresight speaks to a current need to further protect the Ashley River and Cooper River historic districts, both of which are coming under increased development pressure, as well as the rural communities of Awendaw and McClellanville.
For example, Moncks Corner recently dropped an annexation bid that would have enabled a developer to build about 1,000 homes on the old Gippy Plantation in the Cooper River Historic District, but there’s little to stop another buyer from developing the sensitive property under county zoning rules. And in Awendaw, an ill-conceived plan to build a new high school and residential neighborhood includes plans for a “package” sewage treatment that would discharge effluent onto property bought with Greenbelt funds and intended for a park.
“Now is not the time to rest on laurels,” Mr. McDaniel told Mr. Petersen in discussing the recent wave of easements. “Now is the time to press for preservation.”
The future park and McClellanville properties, owned the parent company of this newspaper, Evening Post Industries, or a subsidiary, are being conserved with $6.5 million in Greenbelt funds and about $2.5 million in federal, state and local funds.
Separately, the East Cooper Land Trust is applying for Greenbelt funds to help preserve the docks that support McClellanville’s shrimping fleet.
The future Ashley River park will include more than a half-mile of riverfront and be among the first of the conserved properties in the historic district to be opened to the public. The McClellanville-area tracts will be conserved in perpetuity. But the real groundwork for these projects to come to fruition started decades ago. That should give tricounty residents a pause to think about what the region will look like in 2070 — and start planning for it today.