Mount Pleasant had a chance to land a national Medal of Honor museum at Patriots Point at a surprisingly low cost to the town and taxpayers in the region and state. Petty politics sunk that deal.
But here we go again. Charleston County has agreed to pony up $5 million in taxpayer dollars over 10 years for a scaled-down Medal of Honor museum at Patriots Point, as long as the state donates $5 million and the town of Mount Pleasant gives $3 million.
That would total at least $13 million in public funds for a museum projected to cost about $35 million, not including about $10 million for exhibits and furnishings.
Though the projected cost of about $45 million is far less than the $100 million or so it would have cost to build a national museum, it’s nothing to sneeze at. Consider that Chattanooga, Tennessee, is set to open its 19,000-square-foot Medal of Honor Heritage Center next year for a total of $6 million, including a $1 million endowment.
And a recent presentation by the leaders of the new Mount Pleasant museum effort was notably short on details.
It’s hard to be enthusiastic about another fundraising effort after six years of planning and fundraising came to naught.
The proposed museum would be called the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center. After raising money for start-up costs, its foundation would hold in escrow all funds raised for construction and outfitting the museum, backers told The Post and Courier. Only interest earnings would be used for foundation operations.
Charleston County wouldn’t release its $5 million until after the state and Mount Pleasant committed $5 million and $3 million, respectively. Patriots Point would make the same plot of land available, and the town would absorb the cost of realigning Patriots Point Road.
That is reassuring.
Still, local and state officials ought to consider making funding contingent on a fully approved plan, given that conflicts over Mount Pleasant’s zoning rules and a bold but controversial architectural design doomed the last effort.
The National Medal of Honor Museum, whose foundation returned $5 million in state funding last year, isn’t ever coming back. Its CEO recently announced the foundation board had narrowed its choices to Denver and Arlington, Texas.
It might be better to let those cities have their moment.