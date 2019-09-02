With doorbell-camera company Ring and its sister app Neighbors now sharing video with more than 400 police departments across the country, including Mount Pleasant, Moncks Corner and Horry County, the line between law enforcement and Big Tech is blurring. Governments at all levels need to clearly codify policies delineating the reach of law enforcement into ever-increasing amounts of Big Data.
Police are also tapping into private surveillance systems like Flock. In North Charleston’s Red Oak neighborhood, for instance, a sophisticated two-camera system helps alert residents to suspicious activity. But, equipped with license-plate-reading technology, the cameras can also alert police to cars reported stolen or license plates associated with wanted suspects. It’s easy to see why some people value such systems as a relatively low-cost way to deal with crime.
“ … There was an incident with one of the neighbors up the street, and we gave police the footage of certain times,” resident Joe White told WCSC-TV. “They were dead-on with the times. And we could see it was the first time in the neighborhood for both cars.”
Thanks to reporting by Motherboard and Gizmodo, Amazon recently divulged that 405 police departments were working with Ring and its Neighbors portal.
As part of an aggressive marketing campaign in the San Diego suburb of Chula Vista, Ring courted the police department for 11 months by offering freebies such as a free doorbell camera and discounts for officers, the website CNET reported. Several other area agencies signed up in the interim, including the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, and Chula Vista joined in May.
But the rise of public-private surveillance — as well as governments increasingly handing over data storage contracts to Big Tech and grumblings about antitrust issues — rightly worries some privacy and civil liberty advocates.
Under the Fourth Amendment, citizens have a right to be secure in persons, houses, papers and effects. But what exactly does that mean in an age when virtually nothing is private and fear-mongering futurists are warning against the utter confusion that “deep fake” video could wreak?
University of the District of Columbia Law School professor Andrew G. Ferguson, author of “The Rise of Big Data Policing,” told The Washington Post recently that Ring and other private surveillance systems have been successful by tapping into “a perceived need for more self-surveillance and by playing on consumer fears about crime and security.” He called Ring “a clever workaround for the development of a wholly new surveillance network without the kind of scrutiny that would happen if it was coming from the police or government.”
In an interview in The Economist last year, Mr. Ferguson said such technology could distort policing: Officers repeatedly sent to at-risk areas might view otherwise routine encounters as more threatening and be more likely to respond aggressively. He also worried that increasing levels of surveillance could chill our right to free association. Plus, he said, police already have almost unlimited access all sorts of private information — with reasonable cause.
With little public discussion at the local level about the convergence of law enforcement and Big Tech, governments should tap the brakes on these partnerships until the implications can be fully understood.