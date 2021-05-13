Editorial: Caslen presidency was doomed from the start. How USC trustees can do better.

There’s something oddly fitting about the way Bob Caslen’s brief tenure as the president of the University of South Carolina came to an end.

We don’t mean the plagiarism or the “University of California” flub — although that did underscore gnawing indications that USC was just the place that happened to hire the retired general, rather than a place he was committed to. We mean the board chairman unilaterally rejecting his initial resignation, without even bothering to inform other board members, much less bring them together to discuss whether to accept it, and the confusion about the board’s role in retired president Harris Pastides’ return as interim president.

After all, Mr. Caslen’s hiring two years ago was bungled from the start.

The list of finalists for the job looked as though either the search committee or the search firm had stacked the deck to ensure that the former West Point superintendent would get the job. We would learn later that a handful of trustees secretly flew to Florida to meet with Mr. Caslen, in violation of state law, before the finalists were even named.

As the selection process became more contentious — the result of legitimate but addressable concerns about his lack of a doctoral degree and students' belief that they should be able to dictate a selection that met their demographic demands — Mr. Caslen's backers never made a serious effort to convince the public that his experience was more important than the standard academic qualifications.

The problem was compounded by the secrecy: Trustees would complain later that they felt constrained in the questions they were allowed to ask during Mr. Caslen’s interview and given practically no time to review public comments. When they refused to explain their decision to delay a vote and gave the impression that they might start a new search, they triggered a huge backlash among the state’s elected officials, who thought they were giving in to student demands, and gave Mr. Caslen’s critics the false impression that he was out of the picture. When Gov. Henry McMaster intervened to force a vote, those critics felt misled.

We predicted at the time that unless a strong majority of trustees had become convinced that Mr. Caslen was the best choice to lead USC, this would end badly. But a strong majority was not convinced — he was hired after only an 11-8 vote — and less than two years later, it has indeed ended badly.

There’s nothing the trustees can do now but thank Mr. Caslen for doing an exemplary job of leading USC through the first 14 months of the COVID-19 pandemic and apologize for putting him in such a difficult position from the start. But they can and must prevent another disastrous search that sews discord and gets the next president off to an unfortunate start.

A full search committee — and not a secret, self-appointed subcommittee — should winnow the candidates. And it should demand that the search firm provides a stellar list of finalists, not one that’s stacked to please a handful of trustees or the search firm’s own priorities. The committee should send the list back if there are any hints of deck-stacking.

The trustees must be given ample time and freedom to interview the finalists and, if they decide to solicit public feedback, ample time to review that feedback.

Most of all, they must do something that doesn’t come easy for the USC Board of Trustees or the administration: Commit to an open and aboveboard process, where they strictly limit secret or even closed-door meetings and keep the public informed about what they’re doing — and what they're not doing. The school's students, faculty and alumni — along with its next president — deserve no less.