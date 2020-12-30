Editorial: Can SC House live up to Senate standard, or are representatives too selfish?

We didn’t have a lot of hope that Senate President Harvey Peeler would be able to get all 45 of his colleagues to agree to wear masks in the Senate chamber and in the senators’ office building. Mask-wearing has become so politicized, and some senators have been so adamant about not wearing them, that we thought those senators who wear masks would have to summon the courage to require their anti-mask colleagues to wear them.

The fact that they didn’t have to resort to a mandate is almost as encouraging as the fact that senators will all be protecting each other, their staff and visitors from COVID-19 infection by wearing masks. It demonstrates their respect for each other and the institution — which are hallmarks of the Senate and baseline requirements for engaging in the deliberation that is essential to the proper functioning of a legislative body.

The shame is that we could have ever doubted that senators would agree to this.

The shame is that members of the House have not all agreed to do this — if anyone has even asked them all.

The shame is that we live in a society where people would object to something so simple as putting on a mask — and keeping our distance from each other — in order to protect our fellow human beings from being infected by an easily transmitted virus that we could be unknowingly carrying. A virus that could kill them or their more vulnerable loved ones.

We would love for House members to agree voluntarily to protect each other as well. But if they don’t all do that by the time the Legislature convenes on Jan. 12, those who are wearing masks need to change the House rules to require all of their colleagues to join them — just as they require male House members to wear a coat and tie.

And it shouldn't stop there. The House and Senate also need to require that everyone who enters the Statehouse and the House and Senate office buildings comply with the Columbia ordinance that requires them to wear masks.

They've asserted an exemption so far because mask opponents argue that such a requirement would infringe on people’s constitutional right to petition their government. Interestingly, that argument comes from many of the same legislators who insist on passing strict anti-abortion laws and other culture-war measures that have been ruled unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court.

We believe that the Legislature should let other states spend the money defending such laws in court, and consider them only if the court changes its position. But frankly, a law requiring people to take the simple step of putting on a mask in the middle of a pandemic would be worth spending our tax dollars defending.

We have no doubt that there are ways to write a mask mandate that is unconstitutional: Requiring members of the public to wear masks when legislators don’t have to might be one way. But we're confident that there are ways to write a constitutional requirement, since a mask doesn’t interfere with anybody’s right to assemble or petition government or inhibit anybody’s freedom of speech.

Without such a mandate, anti-maskers can crowd into the lobby between the House and the Senate — as they have done in other states and as a few did earlier this year — endangering other members of the public who want to petition their government. They also can force legislators to choose between either using restricted entrances and exits that keep them away from all members of the public or else putting themselves and their colleagues and families at risk. (We couldn't blame them for choosing the former.)

As human beings, legislators are no more important than grocery clerks or any other people who have essential jobs that must be performed in person. But unlike grocery clerks, or police officers or nurses or physicians, we can’t bring in substitutes if legislators are sick or in quarantine.

There are by law only 170 people in South Carolina who can do their work, and by law at least half of them have to be present to do that work. A coronavirus outbreak at the Statehouse could shut down the Legislature. Depending on the circumstances, a single infected legislator who isn’t wearing a mask and social distancing could force a majority of legislators into quarantine — and that could happen multiple times.

There are some costs that would be too high even to save our state from a second consecutive year when the Legislature does only the very minimal that must be done to keep the government operating. Requiring everybody inside the Statehouse to wear a mask is not one of them.