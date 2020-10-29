Editorial: Campsen is a true champion of SC's environment. Send him back to the Senate.

Chip Campsen’s work to protect South Carolina’s natural resources would be reason enough to elect him for a fifth term representing S.C. Senate District 43.

Time after time, the Isle of Palms Republican comes up with the politically and technically complex language and strategy to get important protections through the Legislature, from creating the state Conservation Bank 18 years ago to protect sensitive land from development to a measure last year to effectively close our coastline to the threat of petroleum testing and drilling.

He has a 94% lifetime score with the Conservation Voters of South Carolina, which cited the drilling ban along with his work to “halt rollbacks to core environmental protections and ensure citizens’ rights to a clean and healthy environment are protected” when it endorsed his re-election this year.

He’s also fought to protect surface water from mega-farms and is focusing on improving flood mitigation efforts and increasing the state’s use of renewable energy, and he was, notably, one of the few legislators who recognized the problems with and voted against the 2007 Base Load Review Act that paved the way for the V.C. Summer nuclear debacle.

But while he is one of the Legislature’s foremost conservation advocates, his work doesn’t stop there. This spring, for example, Mr. Campsen came up with the politically touchy plan to allow all registered voters to stay home in the midst of a pandemic and cast absentee ballots by mail for the June primaries — a model the Legislature adopted for the general election. This fall, he helped author a temporary change that will protect heirs’ property from being sold at tax auction during the pandemic. And the list goes on.

We need Chip Campsen back in the Senate.