Editorial: Buist expansion shows diversity, high standards can go hand in hand

The best schools tend to have great teachers, great leadership and a highly selective admissions policy. So when the Charleston County School Board adopted a plan to increase diversity at Buist Academy for Advanced Studies, a competitive, academically rigorous K-8 magnet school, it was natural for parents to worry that this would mean lowering standards.
After all, that’s the easiest way to increase minority enrollment in an elite school — or to increase the number of kids with red hair, or kids who are taller than average, or kids whose first name starts with M, or whatever sort of diversity you want. Just like the easiest way to create an elite student body to start with is to set the admissions standards high and just accept whoever applies and meets those criteria.
But often, you can create a more diverse student body that’s just as talented if you take the time to target bright students who wouldn’t think to apply without encouragement. That’s what school officials repeatedly assured critics they would do, and earlier this month they delivered on that promise.
Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait announced last week that 51% of the students accepted for 112 new third- through sixth-grade seats at the school are black — compared to only 18% in the current student body. That should raise the school’s black enrollment to 24% in the first year of a three-year phase-in.
Everybody expected minority enrollment to increase. Not everybody expected the other part of the equation: The new students all meet or exceed the academic standards of the current student body.
Traditionally, Buist has required incoming kindergartners to score higher than 74% of all students who take a nationally standardized pre-kindergarten test. Once they’re admitted, students may remain at the school through eighth grade.
The school is phasing out K-2 classes to make room for more students in the upper grades, so it can increase diversity without kicking out any current students. That means it couldn’t use the pre-K test for the expansion classes. Instead, it required all new students to score at the 75th percentile or higher on the most recent MAP Reading and Math tests. By comparison, only 70% of current Buist students in second through eighth grade met the 75th percentile threshold.
The district couldn’t tell us on short notice the average scores for current students versus the new students, so it’s possible that, say, all of the new students scored at the 75th percentile while the 70% of current students who met that threshold scored at the 99th percentile. But statistically speaking, that’s virtually impossible. And in any event, we know that a third of the current students scored lower than any of the new students.
This is important not only because it means school officials kept their word but also because it demonstrates that they were correct when they assured us that they could make the district’s elite schools available to more minority students without reducing academic rigor.
And doing that is crucial in a district where so many of the best schools are full of white students and many of the worst schools are full of black students. Although much of the problem reflects housing patterns and socioeconomics, we simply can’t afford to keep failing to educate all of our children. We can’t overlook the potential of any of our students, and we can’t have a school system that is perceived as unfair.
The initial success of one of the district’s most controversial efforts should give skeptics more confidence in the district’s other “mission critical” plans — and give the school board the added confidence it needs to stick to those plans.