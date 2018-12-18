Charleston has a list of projects that experts believe will help the city prevent flooding and bounce back from it more quickly. Those pumps and pipes and sea walls need to be built.
But it’s also critically important that new houses be built in a way that will keep future homeowners high and dry and prevent new construction from creating or exacerbating flooding problems for neighbors.
After all, building a single network of tunnels and pumps can take well over a decade and cost an eye-popping amount of money. A drainage project near the Crosstown on the peninsula, for example, is years behind schedule and tens of millions of dollars over budget.
Meanwhile, new homes are being built constantly in Charleston. Yet the steps that developers take to flood-proof those new homes are disappointingly minimal, and in some cases can make problems worse.
Vital, area-specific reforms have recently passed and a broader reworking of stormwater rules is in the works. But there’s one straightforward change that ought to be a no-brainer.
The simplest thing a home builder can do is to make sure that the livable part of a home is above the federally designated flood level on a property. It’s not a perfect solution for a variety of reasons, but it’s a reasonable enough place to start.
Existing city rules require a 1-foot freeboard — the term for the height of a building’s base over the flood level — but the Planning Commission will soon consider increasing that to 2 feet.
It’s difficult to imagine much downside to that shift, especially considering that most available data suggest that sea levels are likely to keep rising for the foreseeable future. But there are some important caveats.
For one thing, the floodplain maps drawn by the Federal Emergency Management Agency aren’t always particularly accurate or up-to-date.
And they only look at the impact from storm surges rather than tidal floods or heavy rain events, both of which appear to be increasingly problematic in Charleston.
It’s also important that developers be required to raise the housing structures themselves rather than the land underneath them. Adding dirt underneath a house would technically make it higher above the floodplain, but it would be disastrous for nearby residents who would suddenly find themselves downstream.
Dumping fill material across large swaths of land to raise them also has devastating impacts on the surrounding environment. And yet it’s the most typical way for developers to build new neighborhoods in some low-lying areas. That’s an obvious problem.
On Thursday, a state panel on flooding will meet for the first time. Coming up with statewide standards to make development more resilient and sustainable ought to be a top priority. Water, as it has often been pointed out, doesn’t care about municipal boundaries.
In fact, that’s another good reason for the Planning Commission to enthusiastically embrace raising the freeboard. Setting it at 2 feet would bring the city in line with Charleston County standards, which apply to homes in unincorporated areas.
Charleston has a lot of work to do and a lot of money to raise in order to fix existing flooding problems. It would be a terrible mistake to let people keep building future problems.