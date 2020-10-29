Editorial: Bryant's public-health focus will be a calming addition to SC Senate

COVID-19 sent a lot of people into isolation. It sent Debbie Chatman Bryant into politics. Dr. Bryant, a public health nurse who serves as associate dean for practice at the MUSC College of Nursing, decided to run for the S.C. Senate District 44 seat being vacated by Paul Campbell in part because she was alarmed by how unprepared DHEC was to handle the pandemic, with hollowed-out leadership and deep budget cuts from the last recession that were never restored.

Clearly, she also was alarmed by the divisiveness that the pandemic has exacerbated, which she considers our state’s most important challenge. “We can tackle any other challenges we face if we set aside partisan labels and bickering to chart a better way forward for South Carolina,” the Democrat from Goose Creek told us. “We have to start with more leaders that come from backgrounds where they’ve built diverse coalitions to get things done. We will never improve our schools, fix our roads, expand access to healthcare, or face the reality of a rising sea level if we don’t start with extending our hand in good faith.”

Dr. Bryant’s work to improve our community predates her interest in elective office: She was honored nationally for working to get more low-income Lowcountry residents treated for cancer, and she served on the steering committee of Charleston's Illumination Project, a yearlong effort to build on the unity and goodwill that emerged after the Emanuel AME Church massacre.

As someone who has been on the front lines of fighting the spread of COVID-19, she wants the Legislature to “model appropriate behavior with masks and social distancing” and focus on the science rather than the politics in order to keep us safe and get our economy back on track.

She also advocates requiring dark-money groups to report their funding when they try to influence our elections; giving city and county councils more freedom to make decisions in their own communities; and focusing on flood mitigation, particularly looking for ways to steer new growth away from flood-prone areas and keeping water out of areas that are already developed.

We believe Debbie Chatman Bryant will make a good addition to the S.C. Senate.