Doing away with fill-and-build home construction in Charleston is aimed at reducing flooding, both in the immediate area and within a particular watershed. But fill-and-build is just part of a bigger problem. The city needs to find ways to reject the entire cookie-cutter, slab-on-grade model that has been foisted on the Lowcountry by national homebuilders.

It just doesn’t work here, and from a flooding standpoint, the homes won’t last. And the more of them we allow, the deeper our regrets will be.

As drafted, the city ordinance meant to stifle fill-and-build home construction states that, whatever land-moving is done, there can be “no net fill.” Earlier, Mayor John Tecklenburg suggested the same requirements as in the Church Creek basin: “net negative” fill, meaning 1.25 cubic yards of earth would have to be removed for every cubic yard imported.

But that doesn’t mean a developer couldn’t dig a pond, or multiple ponds, and use that soil to raise individual lots above the base flood elevation. It doesn’t mean those ponds would prevent flooding in the immediate area or down the street. The ordinance does, however, call for any fill dirt to be granular, rather than clay, to improve absorption. Still, developers could create work-arounds to meet city requirements and continue to put up dozens or hundreds of slab-on-grade homes just 1 foot above the base flood elevation.

Don’t forget that City Council has yet to approve its “freeboard” ordinance that would require living areas of new homes to be at least 2 feet, instead of the current 1 foot, above the base flood line. And, so far, there’s nothing to stop homebuilders from using fill dirt to meet the existing or proposed freeboard requirement.

That’s why the Coastal Conservation League rightly sees a need to broaden the fill-and-build discussion to halt clear-cutting trees, scraping away topsoil and leaving “grand” trees in wells to drown, along with prohibiting developers from raising the overall elevation of a build site by more than 1 foot.

Although it’s a good and necessary step in the right direction, the focus on fill-and-build is simply too narrow. City Council should take a breather, wait until the updated stormwater manual is unveiled, and pass the 2-foot freeboard requirement with an amendment to prohibit using fill dirt to meet it. Then, it should expand the entire discussion about flood-resilient development and invite the big homebuilders to join in.

Johns Island might need a custom-tailored ordinance, maybe West Ashley too.

One Johns Island resident incensed by overdevelopment has started a petition among St. Johns Water Co. ratepayers to deny hookups for new homes.

With sprawl showing no sign of leveling off, Charleston County Council should be looking at the same issues, as should the governments of Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

The Lowcountry is too attractive of a market for big homebuilders to ignore. They should be able to read the writing on the wall, but it’s also worth putting that writing in our ordinances: Bring us better, flood-resilient designs or go elsewhere.