Editorial: Broaden approach to Charleston's peninsula wall project to get it right

As Charleston works with the Army Corps of Engineers on a plan to protect the city’s historic peninsula from future storm surges, there remains significant unease about the project, even beyond the city’s 35% share of the projected $1.5 billion price tag. Many are understandably wary about what a new wall or barrier will look like, how it will change the city’s relationship with water and whether natural solutions might be better than concrete.
Charleston officials are grateful for the Corps’ help so far, and they realize the sizable federal funding this project promises to deliver is crucial to tackling the city’s existing flooding problems and the growing threat from rising seas, heavy rains and future storms. The reality is that city leaders know they have only so much leverage in the relationship.
But the Corps already has acknowledged that the project could have significant adverse impacts that might not be reduced by tweaking it here or there. That’s a reason the Corps study is transitioning from an environmental assessment to an environmental impact statement, an important shift that will do more to identify potential harm to historic sites, views, habitats and community resources. The agency plans to release a draft of its environmental impact study later this year and take public comments for 45 days after that.
What hasn’t been talked about as much is the possibility that the Corps could revise its approach to consider more than stopping future storm surges that would do significant damage to the first floor of buildings across the city. We urge the Corps’ leadership — and those in Congress who oversee its work and funding — to do just that: Broaden the cost-benefit analysis beyond the potential damage to buildings from a storm surge. It’s a new way of thinking that could lead to a far more popular and successful project and serve as a model for other coastal cities.
The good news for Charleston is that its incoming resilience chief, Dale Morris, formerly of the Water Institute of the Gulf, is keenly aware of the potential change. When he starts working here in a few months, he will have a new platform to help push for it.
“There’s a possibility that the straitjacket the Army Corps of Engineers works under is loosening, and that’s wonderful for Charleston,” Mr. Morris told us. “That opportunity makes me excited. Can we help Charleston develop a surge structure that accomplishes the surge risk benefits and achieves other goals? It’s an open question — and I don’t have any illusion it’s a given — but, boy, would that be a cool thing to work with the city and the Army Corps of Engineers to get it right. We can make Charleston the poster child for how to do this right.”
The idea that the Corps should look beyond engineering levees and walls took shape as far back as 2007, when Congress and then-President George W. Bush enacted a law to let the Corps do more to explore nature-based features and consider positive social impacts in its cost-benefit analyses. But progress toward that was halted for years when a few in Congress placed a rider on the Corps’ appropriation bills to prohibit such work. That rider is no longer in effect.
“We have a green light, an opening,” Mr. Morris said, adding that the barrier around Charleston’s Wagener Terrace neighborhood might be ripe for an experiment with a nature-based solution rather than a concrete wall.
The perimeter wall project presents other major challenges. It will have to be attractive and appealing to the historic city it will protect, and drainage systems on the peninsula must be improved to ensure the new barrier doesn’t create a bathtub effect.
For now, it appears that Charleston will have to figure out those challenges without much federal help or many federal dollars. But with some bureaucratic changes and leadership at all levels of government, that could and should change.