Editorial: Bringing AFRICOM to Charleston makes sense

South Carolina’s two Republican senators, Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham, have asked the Defense Department to relocate the United States African Command to the Charleston area. It is a good idea that national military leaders should pursue, not just for Charleston’s benefit but for the nation’s.
The potential move of AFRICOM’s headquarters from Stuttgart, Germany, to elsewhere in Europe or the United States is part of President Donald Trump’s plan to cut troop levels in Germany, partly in response to his assertion that Germany does not spend enough on defense. It’s an opportunity to reduce U.S. reliance on Germany as a base, particularly for non-NATO activities, in light of the higher costs of maintaining bases there.
The African continent, still embroiled in regional wars and combatting the presence of Islamic State forces in Mali and elsewhere, does not have a stable political or logistical location for AFRICOM, whose role, particularly in training, has expanded in light of the continuing conflicts.
The Charleston area satisfies key requirements outlined in a Sept. 21 letter from the senators to Defense Secretary Mark Esper.
They write that Joint Base Charleston “provides the existing infrastructure to meet ... operational needs while providing cost savings opportunities. One specific benefit is that JBC offers direct airlift and sealift to Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, as well as road, and rail assets to provide a rapid response should immediate actions be required.”
Camp Lemonnier, in the Horn of Africa, is the principal U.S. military base on that continent, but it is too small and remote to host AFRICOM headquarters. Also, the senators note, the cost of living in Charleston is less than in Germany, a boon for the roughly 1,400 personnel assigned to AFRICOM. Those steady paychecks would be a welcome addition to the Charleston area’s economy.
From a strategic standpoint, the senators correctly warn that African nations are being courted aggressively by Russia and China. The United States should take an active hand on the continent to support democracies also threatened by Islamic and other rebel groups.
The idea of stationing AFRICOM in Charleston has been discussed between South Carolina and the Pentagon for a number of years. Now that President Trump has expressed a desire to sharply reduce U.S. military personnel in Germany, the idea is ripe for execution.
There are about 50,000 U.S. Defense Department personnel in Germany, including almost 35,000 in uniform. In July, reports said Mr. Trump is working toward limiting the uniformed personnel there to 25,000 by the end of September.
Moving AFRICOM from Germany to Joint Base Charleston would accomplish most or all of that goal without affecting units assigned to NATO, so it makes sense.
The Charleston region, which has long had a robust military presence even after the Charleston Naval Base and Shipyard closed 25 years ago, would welcome AFRICOM. We hope Secretary Esper agrees that the area is the right place for the important military command.