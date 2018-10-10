Here we go again.
On Wednesday, Hurricane Michael made landfall along the Florida Panhandle as a devastating Category 4 storm — the strongest to make landfall in the United States in October.
The worst damage is expected in Florida, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia. But Michael is expected to track north and to the east through central South Carolina sometime Thursday. By that time, the storm will likely have weakened significantly, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t pose a threat.
Rain is among the top concerns in some areas, as forecasts bring Michael through parts of North Carolina and South Carolina that were severely flooded less than a month ago by Hurricane Florence. Some towns near rivers are just starting to recover.
People in flood-prone areas need to take Michael seriously, even as a weakened storm, and find a safe place to stay. State and local officials should take extra care, especially given the tragic deaths of two women who drowned in rising floodwaters in an Horry County jail van after seeking emergency mental health treatment.
Regardless of whether Michael causes further damage in the Pee Dee region, there’s lots of work to do to help struggling people in North Carolina and South Carolina return to life as normal.
And there will certainly be a lot of work to do in the days and weeks to come along the Florida Panhandle. Now would be an opportune time to consider donating any hurricane supplies leftover from Florence, for example.
Charleston isn’t expected to get much more than gusty wind and rain from Michael, but it’s worth noting that every storm is different. In some cases tropical storms such as Irma, which battered Charleston last year, have ended up being more damaging than hurricanes.
In other words, play it safe.
And although hurricane season is officially supposed to be winding down, there are several active or developing tropical systems in the Atlantic worth watching, and strong storms have impacted the United States well into the fall. It’s not time for a sigh of relief quite yet.
Hurricane Florence caused tremendous damage from flooding last month. It remains to be seen how disastrous Michael will be.
But the message from both of these storms — and yet another violent, costly hurricane season — is that resilience must be a top priority. Local, state and federal officials must shift from a mindset focused on recovering as quickly as possible to one in which the priority is building back stronger than before.
Trends suggest we will continue to see stronger, wetter storms in the future. And with hundreds of billions of dollars in disaster relief at stake, it makes fiscal sense to invest in home improvements and infrastructure that will help withstand severe weather rather than simply returning to the status quo. Lives and livelihoods hang in the balance.
Charleston has made it through this hurricane season largely unscathed so far. Certainly, we hope that will remain the case. Others, however, have not been so lucky. They need our help.
And when we dodge a storm, all of us need to take the opportunity to better prepare for the big one still to come, whether it’s a week or a decade away.