Editorial: Boater safety means personal responsibility

The freedom of being out on the water, being your own captain and leaving landlubber laws behind are some of boating’s biggest draws. But with that freedom comes responsibilities — to everyone onboard, to other boaters and to the vessel itself — and the captain is always outranked by the weather, the tides and the nature of water.
So careless speedboaters plow into oyster beds, cabin cruisers get stuck on sandbars, fishermen in high-powered bass boats collide with pontoon boats, backwater picnickers find their beached boats stranded at low tide and inebriated operators open themselves and others to all kinds of trouble, sometimes deadly.
The Feb. 24, 2019, death of teenager Mallory Beach, who died in an alcohol-related nighttime boat crash into a bridge near Beaufort, grabbed plenty of headlines, but at least 11 other people also died in South Carolina boating accidents last year. And that was fewer than average.
Reported accidents average about 130 per year. No doubt, the actual number is higher.
As reported recently by The Post and Courier’s Bo Petersen, law enforcement officers with the Department of Natural Resources are struggling to keep up with the ballooning number of boaters. The number of registered watercraft statewide stands at nearly 400,000, up by about 5,000 over the past few years.
So it’s becoming more important than ever for boaters to take their responsibilities more seriously, old salts and new boaters alike.
Though South Carolina only requires motorboat operators younger than 16 to have boating-safety certificates, all new boaters should take a basic safety course. Plenty are available from DNR, the Coast Guard and through associations like BoatUS. Most are inexpensive and some can be completed online.
Certain safety equipment is legally required for ocean-goers such as a VHF radio, fire extinguishers, life preservers and signal flares, but they won’t do much good if you don’t use them — or know how to use them.
Knowing which vessel has the right of way in a number of situations is vital when boating among container ships, sailboats and jet skis in a crowded harbor like Charleston’s. You need to know how to read nautical charts and tide tables when wending your way through tidal creeks or trying to find your way home. And you need to know how to render aid to fellow boaters or to call for help when all else fails.
Potential hazards are everywhere. Freshwater motorboaters should have a body-worn kill switch to prevent falling overboard into a whirling prop. Such a device might have saved a sheriff’s deputy killed during a training mission on Lake Hartwell in 2018.
There’s no good evidence that stricter regulations, such as requiring a boater’s license, would help reduce accidents. Alabama is the only state that requires such a license, and it consistently has among the highest rate of boating deaths..
At its core, boating safety in South Carolina is a matter of personal responsibility. So while the height of boating season is months away, it’s a good time to get your boat and yourself ready for a safe summer on the water.