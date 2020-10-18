Editorial: Black rail decision a win for conservation, but there's more work to do

It's increasingly important to protect wildlife and the environment as growth and development relentlessly march across Charleston and much of the East Coast.
And with several key environmental regulations weakened over the past few years, and citizens often distracted by a daily geyser of news, the need for vigilance on wildlife issues is crucial.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took a step in the right direction with its recent announcement that it will list the eastern black rail as a "threatened" species under the Endangered Species Act. The designation will provide more protections for the little birds, which have declined by 75% in the past decade or two under pressure from development encroaching into wetlands and rising seas.
With its habitat and numbers shrinking, South Carolina has become an important outpost for the bird, especially around the ACE Basin and the Santee Delta, The Post and Courier's Tony Bartelme reported. He detailed the black rail's plight in his recent project, "Ghost Bird."
The federal government's new listing for the black rail is the result of a decade of effort from conservationists. Still, the bird remains in dire straits. It should have been deemed "endangered," which would have provided more protections than the "threatened" designation.
Stephanie Kurose, a policy specialist with the Center for Biological Diversity, told Mr. Bartelme that the new protections are welcome but that the weaker "threatened" designation was “a big blow to these little creatures,” especially when it comes to setting aside land specifically for rare birds such as the black rail.
And while it was heartening to see so many people rally around the black rail, other species also are threatened by sea rise and other factors. The hope is that action on the black rail can help bring awareness and protections to other marsh-nesting species as well.
"It is a great acknowledgment of the situation," Bryan Watts, director of The Center for Conservation Biology, said. "Now the work begins.”
That dose of reality is necessary as the struggle continues to protect South Carolina's unique wildlife and environment, which help make our state such a great place to live and visit. Conservation battles can be long and drawn out, and advocates should continue to press for the stronger "endangered" listing for the eastern black rail. The tiny "Ghost Bird" and other species fighting for survival need all the assistance we can give them.