Editorial: Bird count is a good cause — and good fun

If you feel like you’ve been trapped inside your home far too long because of the pandemic, this weekend offers a chance to safely venture outside, expand your knowledge and do some good for our feathered friends.
The 2021 Great Backyard Bird Count begins Friday and continues through Monday. You don’t need to be an expert or even an avid bird watcher to help provide a snapshot in time of bird populations, which have been under increasing pressure throughout North America. It takes as little as 15 minutes of counting in your own backyard to help expand our understanding of birds, according to the Audubon Society.
The number and variety of birds have changed due to the changing landscape. Trees are removed to make room for buildings in urban, suburban and rural areas. And in areas where farms have grown, so has the use of pesticides, killing what is a menace to crops but a source of food for birds. Artificial light at night in cities and suburbs disorients birds. The climate itself is changing.
Bird counts from the U.S. Geological Survey show that North America lost an estimated 3 billion birds — almost 30% of its bird population — over a recent five-year period.
In conjunction with the annual bird count, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is conducting its annual Baltimore Oriole Winter Survey. More and more of these colorful songbirds have been wintering in the Palmetto State over the past several decades instead of flying to Florida and other points farther south. Last year, South Carolina reported the largest number of wintering orioles for the sixth consecutive year. Contact Lex Glover at GloverL@dnr.sc.gov for more information about the orioles survey, or visit dnr.sc.gov.
Go to birdcount.org to learn more about how you can participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count.
Show your support throughout the year for conservation programs and for sensible development and environmental regulations that take habitat into consideration. And this weekend, go breathe in some fresh air, enjoy nature and help increase our understanding of birds. It will be a worthwhile and fun adventure.