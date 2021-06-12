Editorial: Bike-ped access near Charleston's North Bridge won't be cheap. It will be worth it.

We are pleased to see local leaders more committed than ever to establishing a safe way to walk and bike across the Ashley River in the vicinity of the North Bridge. It’s long overdue, as lives have been lost by people trying to navigate the dangerous span that has six lanes for cars and trucks but no sidewalk space.
But as officials continue to study the best solution, the complexity and cost of the challenge is becoming more clear: We need more than a safe way across the Ashley River for cyclists and pedestrians. We also need a safe crossing of Interstate 26, which hugs the North Charleston shoreline at the eastern terminus of the bridge.
A bike-ped bridge likely would pass under I-26 well south of its Cosgrove Avenue intersection along Baker Hospital Boulevard, though it also could be built north of the bridge and cross I-26 on Azalea Drive. The idea of widening the offramps from I-26 onto Cosgrove — and adding stoplights there that would allow a safe crossing for those on foot or on bike — would need to take traffic volume and safety into account but should not be ruled out at this point.
For the past year, Charleston County has worked on a conceptual design for a 14-foot-wide pedestrian bridge near the North Bridge — formally the World War II Memorial Bridge on S.C. Highway 7. The project team working on the “Better North Bridge” study intends to provide a website presenting at least one concept and cost estimate later this year, and then the public can provide feedback. We urge the county to ensure that work remains on track.
Because even if elected leaders and the public quickly agree on the best plan, the next, even more challenging step will be finding the money to build it. Its ultimate cost could be northward of $30 million, or 50% more than the standalone bike-ped bridge being designed across the Ashley River just south of the U.S. Highway 17 drawbridges.
Some people will blanch at such a large sum to provide safe accommodations for bicyclists and pedestrians, but it’s important to realize that our local bike-ped investments remain a tiny fraction of our overall spending on roads and bridges.
There’s clearly a chicken-and-egg issue, too. Few people consider walking or biking in some places because it’s unsafe to do so. If better sidewalks, bridges and other spaces are provided, that will change, especially because many of us realize the benefits to our health, our environment and our quality of life. It’s also a chance to take some cars off our roads.
It’s important to note other options have been ruled out: The S.C. Department of Transportation confirmed last year it has no plans to replace the North Bridge anytime soon, and it’s unlikely that the bridge’s structure could handle a bike-ped path attached to one edge.
A safe crossing here also is key to giving West Ashley residents bike-ped access to the new Lowcountry Rapid Transit project, a fast bus link being built between Ladson and downtown Charleston.
While the county is taking the lead on the study, the cities of Charleston and North Charleston have been supportive, too. “Everybody is coming to the table, which I think is the most important part of this,” said Katie Zimmerman of the cycling-advocacy group Charleston Moves.
Local leaders likely will seek federal help to pay for the bulk of the project, as they did successfully with the Ashley River bike-ped bridge in the works near downtown Charleston.
Specifically, the region could apply for a U.S. Department of Transportation RAISE grant (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, formerly known as a BUILD or TIGER grant).
Those grants are highly competitive; only about 680 projects have been funded out of almost 10,000 applications. They are awarded based on safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, economic competitiveness, partnerships and other criteria, as well as projects’ ability to improve racial equity, reduce climate change impacts and create good-paying jobs.
The North Bridge project could compete well on those terms. And while we won’t be in a position to meet this year’s July 12 grant deadline, local leaders should ensure they’re fully prepared to apply next year.