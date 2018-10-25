Now that a big Dallas-based company is taking over the operation of the publicly owned Charleston City Marina and its related properties, city officials must make sure the city continues to get a fair value for its Ashley Riverfront properties under a lease that doesn’t expire for 28 years.
Charleston was smart to hang onto its marina through a 50-year lease with a unit of The Beach Co., which took over the Hugo-wrecked waterfront in 1994 and built it into one of the nation’s premier marinas. Operations were expanded to include the Bristol Marina, part of the next-door Ashley Marina and a full-service boatyard on the Wando River — all lucrative businesses for the operator as well as the city, which shares in the revenue.
According to the city Budget and Finance Department, the city receives $50,000 annually in base rent for the marina and 6 percent of the operator’s revenue on “gross slip rent, gross profit on retail sales, and revenues.” The parking lot also brings in $50,000 annually plus 6 percent of revenue. All told the city received $449,412 from City Marina Co. last year.
But now Safe Harbor Marinas LLC., which has snapped up 75 marinas in 17 states since its founding in 2015, is coming to town. Flush with investor cash and billed as the biggest marina operator in the world, the privately held company will take over the lease, which isn’t set to expire until Aug. 20, 2046.
Is it good for the city? Susan Herdina of the city’s legal department believes so. The current rental structure won’t change, but she said the city was optimistic that Safe Harbor would continue to improve and expand operations and thereby increase the city’s revenue.
“We did our due diligence,” she said. Though the city couldn’t “unreasonably withhold consent” for the transfer of the lease, the lease can be renegotiated at any time, she said.
That’s a relief. A lot can change in 28 years. Certainly, the lease was a good deal for the city in the aftermath of Hugo, but it’s unclear if that’s still the case. But obviously Safe Harbor saw value in the acquisition. So the city should be keen on asking for greater returns in the future.
Safe Harbors will retain all core marina and boatyard employees. The management of the associated businesses off Lockwood Drive such as Marina Variety Store Restaurant, the Charleston Yacht Club and the Historic Rice Mill Building will be unchanged, each of which bring in rent revenue for the city through separate leases.
Robbie Freeman, who heads City Marina Co., was also optimistic about the new leaseholders. He said Safe Harbor was “extremely well-capitalized” and all its properties are run by marina professionals. Indeed, Safe Harbor recently received a cash infusion from Koch Real Estate and has hired some of the country’s top marina managers.
“We’ll have a whole plethora of marine professionals to fall back on,” Mr. Freeman said, and City Marina Co. will get an undisclosed stake in Safe Harbor, possibly a seat on its board. The new company is expected to follow through on plans to add slips, though the time for that is uncertain.
There’s no doubt that the City Marina is a valuable asset. City officials should be zealous about not only guarding it but benefiting from it, and making sure the new operators don’t price out the little guys.