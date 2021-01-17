Editorial: Biden's tough task on Europe

President-elect Joe Biden has promised to repair the strained relations between Europe and the United States, but he faces a difficult task. Friction between the European Union and the United States was growing before President Donald Trump took office and will not simply disappear when he is gone. It will take real leadership to create a new basis for trans-Atlantic cooperation, especially since Britain is no longer a helpful member of the EU.
Mending relations at the level of joint communiques and friendly words will not be difficult. But that won’t be the case in addressing the reasons behind the drifting apart of the EU and the United States.
Germany, the leading nation in the EU, and the United States have fundamental differences on defense and relations with Russia and China, issues that cut to the heart of the Atlantic alliance. These differing views were evident during the Obama administration and have only grown during the past four years.
For example, Germany has persisted in pursuing the new Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipelines from Russia despite objections from the United States and even Germany’s EU neighbors closer to the Russian border, which are concerned that Berlin is making it easier for Russia to control a critical supply of energy to Europe.
In effect, says George Mason University author Colin Dueck, Germany’s energy objectives “depend on Putin’s Russia for power.”
The EU has just concluded a trade agreement with China, largely at Germany’s insistence, that was done without consulting other trading partners, including the incoming Biden team. The trade pact is seen as harmful to U.S. interests in stopping predatory Chinese trade practices.
Germany’s desire to find an independent foreign policy where it can maneuver between the United States on one hand and Russia and China on the other stretches back to the end of the 20th century.
On the positive side, Germany has significantly increased its defense spending, along with our other European allies and Canada. But it still lags behind the NATO guidelines that set 2% of GDP as the target for NATO defense spending. In taking a more tolerant approach to the Russian threat, Germany has slighted the security needs of the Eastern European members of NATO.
Britain’s departure from the EU will make the security dialogue with Germany more difficult; Britain was a moderating voice in the EU discussion. France remains closer to Britain than to Germany on the need for robust defenses, and Mr. Biden should encourage dialogue between London and Paris on security matters.
The concerns of Poland and other Eastern European members of NATO and the EU mean that the United States still will have an important voice in European security, something that Germany appears to want to continue. Progress in NATO defense spending in recent years gives Mr. Biden something to build on in strengthening Atlantic security.
On the economic front, EU tariff barriers demanded by Germany harm U.S. exports, particularly of automobiles. This has been a long-term problem that shows no sign of easing up.
A third area where Mr. Biden should try to make progress is in creating an Atlantic free-trade area with no or very low tariffs.
In short, he should do everything possible to strengthen trans-Atlantic security, trade and political ties. Given Germany’s desire to develop markets in Russia, China and Iran — another area of divergent U.S.-EU objectives — it won’t be an easy path.