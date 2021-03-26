Editorial: Biden's immigration challenge provides opportunity to break stalemate

There is new and growing trouble at the southern border as waves of asylum seekers from Central America are overwhelming reception facilities, leading to distressing scenes of children herded together in crowded “pods” while awaiting a hearing on their asylum claims.

President Joe Biden outlined some initial steps to deal with the crisis at a news conference Thursday, including opening additional holding facilities and negotiating with Mexico and Central American countries to discourage migration. Both actions are necessary to deal with the flood of people seeking entry into the United States.

But Mr. Biden also should take the opportunity to work with Republicans to address their concerns about the nation's immigration policies. That could open the door to long-awaited, much-needed immigration reform, as well as potential solutions to the present problem.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says the number of migrants arriving at the southern border is on pace to be the highest in two decades. Republicans say that’s because President Biden, during his campaign and once in office, disparaged key elements of President Donald Trump’s border policies.

President Biden disagrees, saying the flood of people is caused by dire circumstances in Central America, where countries were battered by hurricanes last fall. One problem, says Secretary Mayorkas, is that the Trump administration dismantled the refugee processing facilities at the border that was put in place under President Barack Obama.

Regardless, it's a fact that once in office, Mr. Biden suspended work on the border wall (a decision with more symbolic than practical significance, much like the wall itself); ended Mr. Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” rules for asylum seekers; and ended a policy of denying entry to unaccompanied child immigrants. He defended all three decisions Thursday.

So it's no surprise, as some migrants have told reporters, that would-be Central American asylum seekers think they have a better chance of succeeding now that Mr. Trump is gone.

Given the stark difference between living standards and personal security in the United States and Central America, no policy change is likely to completely deter asylum seekers from trying to get here, often at great cost and physical risk.

Even during the strictest months of Mr. Trump’s border policy last year, a number of refugee caravans from Honduras set out for the U.S.-Mexican border, despite strong efforts by Guatemalan and Mexican law enforcement to stop them. According to U.S. immigration officials, the current spike is much larger than anything last year.

Mr. Biden, to his credit, has tried to undo any damage done to border security, telling would-be refugees, “Don’t come.” But, he added, “We're in the process of getting set up,” presumably to receive them in the future. The Biden policy seeks to find the tricky balance of securing the border while holding a door open to asylum seekers.

Meanwhile, the border problems are only getting worse. Mr. Biden has assigned Vice President Kamala Harris to the difficult job of solving the immediate stresses on the asylum process.

The president should rethink some of his early decisions, particularly his opposition to Mr. Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy. Mexico and the Central American governments supported that and related policies designed to force asylum seekers to apply while outside of the United States. They too have been disrupted by the migrant caravans.

One of the president’s reputed strengths is his ability to build bipartisan Senate coalitions.

Mr. Biden has proposed a number of attractive reforms to the immigration system, but as the border problems continue, he faces enough GOP opposition to kill them. But if he is willing to support legislation such as that introduced this week by S.C. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham that would codify the “Remain in Mexico” policy and also beef up resources for hearing asylum cases, that opposition might give way to highly desirable cooperation across the board on immigration issues.

The president should give it a try.