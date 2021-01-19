Editorial: Biden's formidable global challenges

When Joe Biden takes the oath of office as the nation’s 46th president today, he will face a dramatically different world than the one he saw as vice president four years ago.
Tackling these problems will require calm, thoughtful leadership — and honesty and realism — as Mr. Biden revises both domestic and foreign policies in ways that must be based on reasonable, moderate governance. The task will be difficult amid the daunting internal challenges of a raging pandemic, a severely damaged economy and conspiracy theorists trying to delegitimize his election, an effort spearheaded by the outgoing president.
Indeed, for the moment, domestic divisions might be more threatening to the United States than any foreign adversaries.
Mr. Biden will have to devote his initial energies to finding ways to heal the angry divisions in American politics before he begins any serious new foreign commitments. As Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, recently wrote, foreign nations see a weakened United States as a less reliable partner and a more vulnerable nation.
President Donald Trump leaves behind a mixed legacy in foreign relations. There is merit to the criticism from Mr. Haass that the disruption Mr. Trump caused in U.S. alliances, mostly with the European Union, and in relations with China were more destructive than helpful. But Mr. Trump did raise important issues that require resolution if the United States and the rest of the world can continue to prosper, including European protectionism, China’s predatory trade practices, Iranian aggression and Arab-Israeli relations.
The past year, in particular, has seen an increase in income disparities, raising new tensions domestically and abroad. Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve Board, has predicted that it will take more than a year to bring unemployment down from recession levels created by the pandemic, which has had a disparate impact, falling more heavily on those with lower incomes and more exposed work conditions.
The World Bank estimates that the pandemic has wiped out four years of economic growth in the developing world. The deleterious effects in Central America could lead to a large increase in immigrants trying to enter the United States, which should serve as a reminder to Congress of the need for comprehensive immigration reform. The impacts in Africa will deepen poverty there.
COVID-19 set back the economies of the developed world, too. But China, which stamped out the disease through draconian measures, has actually experienced economic growth and gained strength relative to the United States.
This shift in the balance of power may have led China to step up aggressive activities in the South China Sea and talk more openly of seizing Taiwan. It has eliminated the democracy movement in Hong Kong, breaking the terms of its 1997 agreement with Britain that transferred authority to China. And it has created massive “reeducation camps” for its Uighur minority. Both internal moves are major violations of the United Nations Declaration on Human Rights, a pact that the United States has strongly supported for more than seven decades.
The European Union ought to be a natural ally of the United States in dealing with China, but it recently pressed ahead with a trade agreement with Beijing, rejecting requests from the incoming Biden team for consultation. Germany is committed to a major natural gas pipeline project that will make it dangerously dependent on Russia for a major part of its energy supply.
Russia has come through the pandemic in somewhat better shape than the European Union and Britain with no abatement of its foreign interventions and disruptive behavior, while Iran has resumed enriching uranium to unacceptably high levels as a precursor to acquiring nuclear weapons while continuing to promote conflict in the Middle East.
Each of these problems is what State Department officials used to call “a fire in the inbox.” To keep them from raging out of control, Mr. Biden must prioritize the recovery of U.S. economic strength and political stability as well as adroit diplomacy.