Editorial: Biden's diplomatic walk has started well, but minefields abound

Almost every direction Joe President Biden can look from the White House presents an ongoing foreign challenge.
To the north there is Russian encroachment in the environmentally fragile Arctic, where rising temperatures trigger rising seas across the globe, including South Carolina’s coast.
To the south, he finds turmoil in Cuba, the continuing tragedy unfolding in Venezuela and the continuing misgovernment, crime and poverty in Central America that tempt so many to flee north to try to gain entrance to the United States.
To the west, there is China and the Taiwan problem that the Japanese government on Monday called a rising crisis. Not to mention North Korea.
And to the east there are relations with a newly problematic European Union, an Afghanistan that will have to make its way without our troops on the ground and serious concerns in Russia, Syria and Iraq.
Welcome to the new world disorder and the many problems it presents.
With notable exceptions, Mr. Biden has approached them with a well-balanced foreign policy that has gotten the main priorities in the right order.
The president deserves credit for several well-thought-out initial steps in his relations with China and Russia, although they will remain testy for the foreseeable future. And his efforts to smooth ruffled feathers with NATO, particularly with Germany, could begin to help restore a sense of common purpose to our most important alliance.
The mutual decision by the United States and the EU to set aside their decades-long conflict over aircraft subsides to Airbus and Boeing holds promise of smoother relations. That will be important in the coming western effort to counteract Chinese mercantilism and regain fair markets.
The president has opened trade talks with Taiwan that send an indirect message to Beijing that he cares about the island’s independence.
That’s a pretty good start toward facing what will be a turbulent foreign environment for the foreseeable future. Many important challenges remain, such as how to respond to the foreign and nuclear threats from Iran and its new hard-line president without deepening the U.S. military commitment in the Middle East, and how to balance relations with China while maintaining freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. But Mr. Biden has wisely given them a lower initial priority.
He has given more attention to our relationship with Europe, where he has been conciliatory and friendly — he hosted German chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday — and with Russia. At his June 16 meeting in Geneva, the president reportedly warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that we would respond forcefully against cyber attacks on a list of critical U.S. infrastructure and other targets. It’s notable that following U.S. protests, the website for a Russian cybercrime group was recently taken offline. The REvil group had claimed responsibility for the ransomware attack this month that did about $70 million in damage and infected some 1,500 American businesses.
Enforcing Mr. Biden’s red line on Russian cybercrime and state-sponsored hacking will require constant vigilance and a readiness to strike back. We hope that red line will succeed in creating a cyberwar detente with Russia; that would be a notable accomplishment.
We do have reservations about two big unforced errors.
As one of his first acts as president, Mr. Biden, perhaps inadvertently, sent a message that the southern border was once more open to asylum seekers when he abandoned one of the key “stay in place” rules that the Trump administration had reached with the Mexican and Central American governments. Ever since, his administration has struggled to handle the immigration onslaught.
And in abandoning the terms of an agreement with the Taliban that arguably tied the pace of U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan to both a Taliban ceasefire and successful negotiations with the Afghan government, he might have set the stage for a rapid, bloody collapse of the government and the exposure to execution for thousands of Afghans who worked for and cooperated with the U.S. government.
On the whole, however, Mr. Biden has set the right priorities for U.S. foreign policy. He needs to do the same for our defense strategy.