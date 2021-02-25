Editorial: Biden's Afghanistan dilemma

President Joe Biden is facing the toughest decision of his presidency so far: what to do in Afghanistan. He has no good options for ending America’s longest war.
Sticking with the May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan, part of a Trump administration agreement with the Taliban, likely would lead to the rapid collapse of the Afghan government, a bloodbath and the possibility of an increased terrorist threat to the United States.
But staying until what NATO sources have called “a much more calculated exit strategy” can be created would mean the likelihood of more American and NATO combat deaths and an extension of almost 20 years of war. There seems to be little chance that the current Afghan government could stay in power without foreign military support.
The U.S. involvement in Afghanistan’s long-running civil war is deeply unpopular in the United States and probably among a majority of Afghans, including most tribal Pashtuns and the Hazara ethnic group close to Iran, who between them make up more than half of the divided nation’s population.
Reporting on Feb. 21 from Afghanistan after interviewing top U.S. military commanders in the region, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius rightly concluded that Mr. Biden “doesn’t have a ‘best’ option — only the one that’s least bad for the United States and its allies.”
Mr. Trump was trying to extricate the United States from that costly war through the withdrawal agreement. But the Taliban have not honored the other parts of that deal, including real negotiations with the current government and a ceasefire. Instead, they have escalated their military attacks and are telling their commanders that the foreign withdrawal will represent a defeat for the United States and NATO.
The roughly 100 Pashtun tribes in Afghanistan that make up nearly half the population have traditionally resisted any foreign intervention in the country as well as efforts by previous Afghan rulers to introduce Western values of any kind, including women’s rights. The measure of a man in the Pashtun culture is his willingness to fight for tribal values. The Taliban are mostly Pashtun and aligned with tribal mores.
Afghanistan has many ethnic groups that fight among themselves when not unified against foreign influences. Since 1700, there have been 24 violent changes of government in the country, with 12 coming in the past 100 years. The article on Afghanistan in the Encyclopedia Britannica rightly observes that because of these internal conflicts, “the country has failed to coalesce into a nation but has instead long endured as a patchwork of contending ethnic factions and ever-shifting alliances.”
That is unlikely to change despite the tragic amount of American blood and treasure spilled there. But being driven out of Afghanistan by terrorists — and turning our backs on the vulnerable Afghan government and our NATO allies — is unacceptable.
Although the debate has been framed in terms of U.S. military involvement, our 2,500 remaining troops are only half of the NATO commitment.
President Trump pushed unilaterally for withdrawal, but whatever Mr. Biden decides should be done after close consultation with our allies.
President Biden should address the nation to explain his choice and its likely costs. We lean in favor of staying past May 1 but recognize the sacrifices entailed and the fragility of the corrupt Afghan government. We also recognize and fear we eventually will have to give up on our noble but very costly effort to create a democratic republic there.