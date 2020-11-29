Editorial: Biden must be wary on Iran, Middle East

President-elect Joe Biden frequently has said he wants the United States to rejoin the deal President Barack Obama made with Iran on the Iranian nuclear program. His advisers have been pretty clear that they will approach Iran in one of two ways: either simply walk back into the agreement, meeting Iran’s demands for reentry, or insist on parallel negotiations to limit Iran’s missile programs and its military interventions in the Middle East.
It also is confidently predicted that Mr. Biden will end U.S. military support for Saudi Arabia, curtailing arms sales and ending the targeting support American forces have given the Saudis in their proxy war with Iran in Yemen.
Mr. Biden would be well advised not to move so fast.
We share the concerns of Mr. Biden and many Americans about the war in Yemen, as well as Saudi Arabia's involvement in the brutal murder of dissident Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, and continue to believe that the kingdom needs to be held to account. But these policies, if implemented, would amount to large concessions to Iran, which clearly has not earned those concessions.
President Donald Trump has insisted that the deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Program of Action, which put temporary limits on Iran’s production of enriched uranium, has three flaws that need to be simultaneously addressed in any new negotiation: its short length and its failure to address Iran’s missile program and its Middle East activities.
Dividing the problem into multiple negotiations frees Iran from the need to address all three. And ending support for Saudi Arabia would not only a be a win for Iran, it could lead to an unraveling of U.S.-Saudi relations and much greater instability in the Middle East.
Iran already has let it be known that it wants compensation for the losses it suffered from President Trump’s economic sanctions on the country. In other words, it wants Mr. Biden to pay a penalty before he can rejoin the nuclear agreement, with all of its current flaws.
We doubt Mr. Biden is seeking a diplomatic and political humiliation as his opening foreign policy gambit. But that is what is waiting if he proceeds down that course.
If Mr. Biden holds firm on sanctions, the Iranians will be the ones forced to make the hard choice between isolation and renegotiation. If he holds firm to the Saudi alliance developed by Mr. Trump, he gives the new Israeli-Sunni Arab friendship time to ripen.
If, on the other hand, he is seen as softening the U.S. approach to Iran, he will not only undermine the new Israeli-Sunni Arab friendship, but also likely lose Senate support for his Middle East policy. That will be especially true if he agrees to pay the Iranians billions of dollars to make up for their economic losses, thus providing them with the money to continue their aggressive and malevolent foreign policy. That is what President Obama did following the initial signing of the nuclear agreement, and it led to terrible Middle East consequences that he unintentionally financed.
Mr. Biden has had plenty of time to absorb the failures of President Obama’s Iran policies. He should not repeat them.