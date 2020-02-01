State legislators looking for ammunition to kick the governor off the board of trustees for South Carolina’s flagship university got it last month, when experts hired by the University of South Carolina endorsed the idea.

The Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges didn’t endorse lawmakers’ other proposal — shrinking the board — but it seconded the criticism from President Bob Caslen’s critics that the board is too white, too male, too old and too professionally monolithic.

And it made clear that the board is broken and in deep need of repair. Its “misguided governance culture,” the association concluded, is a “consistent threat to the university system board’s ability to address strategic issues in an effective manner and to its reputation.”

But it’s impossible to read the 35-page report, or the organization’s testimony to a Senate panel, without seeing that the main thing the Legislature needs to do to fix the board is to get the Legislature out of the selection process.

Editorial: Before we close the door on USC's Caslen controversy, one more thing to do For months, some critics have been warning of the apocalypse first if and then because Bob Caslen was hired as president of the University of South Carolina.

The Legislature, report authors Richard Legon and Ellen Chaffee told senators in the fall, is more involved in trustee selection here than in any other state. That’s why there’s something comical about the notion that our lawmakers want to protect the university from “undue political influence” by removing the governor from a board composed of two gubernatorial appointees and 16 legislative appointees.

No, Gov. Henry McMaster shouldn’t have injected himself into the presidential selection process, as it further polarized a campus that was already deeply divided over the prospect of the former West Point superintendent getting the job. And it makes sense to eliminate South Carolina’s other distinction, as the only state where the governor serves as ex officio chairman of the board.

But with this one glaring exception, the primary political influence on the board always has been exerted by the Legislature, and often by individual legislators. And unlike the influence that a governor exerts, it’s an invisible sort of thing. It’s one junior House member pledging his vote for a trustee in return for help getting his daughter into college. It’s the members of a budget subcommittee explaining to trustees their concerns over certain university programs. It’s the fact that, as the association reported, “trustees feel beholden to those who select them.” That is: to the individual legislators who voted for them.

And it’s wholly inappropriate.

Editorial: Give new USC President Caslen a chance to succeed That doesn’t mean giving him a free pass. It does mean letting him start with a clean slate. It means not standing in the way of his success.

Under the system created by the Founding Fathers, the legislative branch writes the laws, and the chief executive executes those laws, which includes appointing the directors or board members who oversee state agencies.

Gubernatorial appointment of college trustees, in fact, is the system used in most states. By contrast, legislators select trustees in just four states.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Letting the governor appoint trustees also is the best way to address one of the biggest complaints from President Caslen’s critics: the lack of diversity and turnover on the board. When 170 people make a decision, no one is responsible for that decision; it’s even worse when it’s a series of decisions. Individual legislators look at every race individually, form different coalitions in every contest to get their favorite candidate elected and don’t have the ability to structure the mix on the board.

Editorial: How secrecy inflamed anger, compounded damage to USC and new president The turmoil that engulfed the University of South Carolina before, during and since the hiring of former West Point Superintendent Robert Caslen as president could have been reduced if trustees had been transparent with the public after their April non-decision rather than hiding behind their executive session secrecy.

The only way to significantly increase diversity and turnover is to let one person appoint the board members. And the only one person it makes sense to give that job to is a governor.

But if legislators are worried about replacing their behind-the-scenes influence with influence that’s out there for all the world to see, the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges has an answer.

A growing number of states, it reports, are creating independent merit-selection commissions, which screen candidates on specific criteria and present two or three nominees to the governor, whose selections often must be confirmed by the Senate.

If legislators actually want to reduce political pressure and increase diversity and turnover — the changes the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges says are essential to keep accreditors satisfied — they’ll switch to this system of trustee selection. If they change the system in a way that leaves the Legislature in charge, then we’ll all know that their motivation is something other than what’s best for the University of South Carolina.