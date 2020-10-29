Editorial: Bennett's solutions-oriented work merits another term in SC Senate

Sean Bennett first ran for the Senate on a platform of job creation and economic growth, and although we always have to guard against getting so carried away that we forget about environmental protections, that will be an especially important focus as we recover from the devastating effects of COVID-19.

READ THE CANDIDATES' ANSWERS to our questionnaires and our other endorsements at postandcourier.com/opinion/election2020/

In eight years representing S.C. Senate District 38, the Summerville Republican has established himself as someone who is willing to tackle tough problems, such as stabilizing the state’s overburdened public employee pension system, reworking a complex array of school funding formulas and overhauling our antiquated tax policy. He understands that most tax and spending questions are not black and white, and that how you raise and spend money can mean as much as how much you raise and spend.

Although we don’t always agree with where he starts or where he ends up, we appreciate his understanding of complex fiscal issues and the role he plays in facilitating the nuanced debate that is essential to smart policy.

We also appreciate his willingness to look for common ground and to serve as a voice of calm in an increasingly partisan and volatile political environment. As he told us: “One of the real risks we have going forward is having Columbia turn into Washington, D.C. The last thing we can allow to happen is for us to get into hyper partisan bickering where nothing moves forward. We can’t let showmanship replace statesmanship.”

We can never have too many people in the Legislature who think like that, but we could have too few. Sean Bennett deserves another term in the Senate.