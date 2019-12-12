For months, some critics have been warning of the apocalypse first if and then because Bob Caslen was hired as president of the University of South Carolina. There was simply no doubt in their minds that the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools would sanction the school, perhaps even revoke its accreditation. Students could no longer receive federal financial aid, and the school could no longer receive federal research grants.

That never was a credible fear — and frankly it felt a lot more like a wish than a worry — but still it’s good news that USC won’t receive any sort of sanctions over the selection process.

We don’t know what accreditors will be watching for as USC undertakes its own effort to improve its governance system, but they had raised concerns that Gov. Henry McMaster might have exerted undue external influence on the search process by participating in it.

The governor’s involvement was not wise, as it further polarized the campus Mr. Caslen now has to lead. But neither was it inappropriate since the governor is by law the chairman of the board of trustees.

We suspect that crucial fact — along with the fact that a majority of trustees supported Mr. Caslen before Mr. McMaster interjected himself into the selection progress — is why there were no sanctions.

In any event, we all should celebrate the end of the sanctions-speculation spectacle.

Although critics remain, and some are actually bemoaning the fact that USC won’t be punished, most students and faculty seem to be giving the new president a chance to succeed. And he’s winning over some critics.

That’s good news, but before we move completely beyond the controversy of Mr. Caslen’s hiring, the Legislature needs to change the governing process that turned the search process into such a mess.

First, the governor shouldn’t serve on the board of USC — or of other colleges where he is by law ex officio chairman. Governors almost always appoint a stand-in — as Mr. McMaster did for all but this one matter. And as we have learned, the arrangement creates distractions that are helpful to no one.

Equally important, governors, not legislators, should appoint college trustees.

Under the governmental system created by the Founding Fathers, the legislative branch writes the laws, and the chief executive executes those laws — which includes appointing the directors or board members who oversee state agencies. What happened at USC underscores the wisdom of that system.

In selecting the president (or doing anything else), trustees were probably influenced far more by the legislators who appoint them than by the governor. But legislators were able to act behind the scenes to exert their influence, as they routinely do.

And legislative selections carry a strong force of inertia, which helps explain one of the biggest complaints of President Caslen’s critics: the fact that trustees are overwhelmingly male and white and have an average tenure of is 17 years, with one serving since 1982.

The best way to correct all three of those problems is to let the governor make the appointments.