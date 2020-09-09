Editorial: Ban offshore drilling for good along entire East Coast

We certainly welcome President Donald Trump’s moratorium on offshore oil and gas drilling along South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. But as we’ve seen over the past few years, the politics of offshore drilling is changeable. So we need to remain vigilant, and Congress needs to pass a durable ban that future administrations cannot undo with the stroke of pen.
That was the intent of a House-passed bill by U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-S.C., that the Senate has failed to take up. That’s where U.S. Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham, both R-S.C., must lend a hand. Gov. Henry McMaster, too, should urge the president to light a fire under Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Mounting a bipartisan, bicameral push to permanently ban offshore drilling along the Atlantic Coast might sound unrealistic, given the political climate, but few issues unite so many Americans, and lawmakers who truly care about the environment and their jobs would be wise to seize the moment.
As we have long argued, coastal South Carolina’s economy relies on tourism and will continue to rely on it, thanks to our beautiful beaches, marshes and abundant wildlife. All that must be preserved, not just because tourism pumps billions of dollars into our economy each year, but because our well-being for generations to come depends on protecting our coastal environment. It’s a moral duty.
Those who’ve watched the political teeter-totter over the years know the score. The president’s moratorium, effective for 10 years starting July 1, 2022, might not prohibit seismic testing for oil and gas deposits — a practice that by itself can be harmful to marine life — and the order later could be reversed by the president or any successor.
And, as environmental groups have warned, the ban doesn’t include North Carolina or any federal waters north of the state line. That means any offshore spill could affect our coast. The only real protection would come from a permanent ban along the entire coast.
It’s also important to know that the United States has become a net exporter of oil and natural gas. Prices remain near records lows, and it’s hard to argue that there’s a need for further exploration, especially in light of climate change and sea level rise — the reason the city of Charleston just filed a lawsuit against Big Oil.
If the president really wanted to protect the East Coast, he would have pledged to remove all Atlantic waters from the administration’s oil and gas leasing plan, instead of using his executive powers to give Florida, Georgia and South Carolina a limited reprieve, and one that doesn’t take effect for nearly two years, at that.
Mr. Trump’s recent signing of the Great American Outdoors Act was a significant victory for the environment (and for Mr. Cunningham), but the president’s overall record on environmental issues sadly has tilted heavily in favor of business and development.
In just the past two years, he has proposed the largest expansion of offshore drilling in U.S. history and the easing of safety rules put in place after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster, and has rolled back other hard-fought protections. Viewed through the lens of the upcoming presidential election, and the importance of Florida’s 29 electoral votes, Mr. Trump’s sudden about-face unfortunately appears to be more about politics than a sudden conversion.
If our elected representatives, here in South Carolina and in Washington, were accurately reading the sentiments of voters along the entire Atlantic Seaboard, they would start shifting our energy supplies away from fossil fuels and toward clean renewables. And because oil is finite and dirty, the sooner, the better.
South Carolinians can breathe a sigh of relief today but need to remember there is more work ahead.