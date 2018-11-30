FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2013, file photo, handguns are displayed on a vendor's table at an annual gun show in Albany, N.Y. In a study looking at data from 2006-14, serious gun injuries including many from assaults sent 75,000 U.S. children and teens to emergency rooms over the nine years. Results were released on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Philip Kamrass, File)