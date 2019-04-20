Almost everything about the plan to build a new high school in Awendaw stinks — the 160 houses that could follow, the proposed wastewater treatment plant and the idea of dumping the treated sewage on a site slated to become a park.
The town of Awendaw sits adjacent to and in some cases inside the Francis Marion National Forest and the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge. It’s a rural buffer against rapid northward growth in Mount Pleasant.
Substantial residential development there should always raise critical eyebrows, and especially when sewer infrastructure of any kind is involved. After all, wastewater treatment infrastructure tends to be a prelude to larger, more intensive development.
South Carolina has dozens of tiny independent wastewater treatment facilities similar to the one proposed for Awendaw serving small communities across the state.
They collectively register an alarming number of sewage leaks each year, according to state Department of Health and Environmental Control records. There were about 500 reported spills statewide at facilities of all sizes in 2017.
And the so-called “package plant” proposed to accommodate new development in Awendaw might end up dumping treated sewage at the site of a new park — purchased with $5.2 million in Charleston County Greenbelt funds — that was otherwise meant to be a major new amenity and community attraction.
Doing so would be a profound perversion of the purpose of the Greenbelt.
Obvious environmental concerns notwithstanding, Awendaw doesn’t need a new high school.
Lincoln Middle-High School, located farther up Highway 17 in McClellanville, closed in 2016 after years of abysmal academic performance and a shrinking student body — there were 156 students in the entire school — that made it almost impossible to justify the expense of keeping the school open.
Since then, older students have gone to Wando High School, which by contrast consistently ranks among the higher-performing public high schools in the state.
Some of the Lincoln High students had academic trouble after making the transition to Wando. But that’s not an argument for building a new school for them. Rather it’s a troubling indictment of the low standards to which they were being held at Lincoln.
Since scale has advantages for providing a quality high school education, it wouldn’t make sense to build a new school farther north until nearby population growth justifies it.
And given that so much of the land north of Wando touches two critical natural preserves, significant growth in that area really shouldn’t be on the table anyway.
To be sure, it’s frustrating for students to have to make a long commute to go to school each day. McClellanville is about 20 miles north of Wando, for example. That’s a long bus ride back and forth. But an excellent education is worth it.
Awendaw should avoid growth so intensive that it necessitates a wastewater treatment plant. It should avoid sending treated sewage to a park bought with public funds. And it should send its students to a school with a proven track record of academic success.