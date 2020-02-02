Of all of Charleston’s historic buildings, the Avery Research Center stands out for a special reason: As its facilities, outreach and programming director Daron Lee Calhoun II notes, “This building was built by formerly enslaved Africans for formerly enslaved Africans.”
The big brick school building at 125 Bull St. is one of the richest African American historic sites in a city full of them, and it recently reopened after two years and a $2.3 million upgrade, important work that should ensure it continues to exist for another 150 years. Anyone interested in the area’s history should consider dropping by.
As with many places in Charleston, its history predates its current building, even its current name. In 1865, the year the Civil War ended, a new school became the first accredited secondary school for African Americans in the city — an outreach effort of the American Missionary Association. Northern white missionaries and members of the city’s antebellum free black community were its first teachers.
One of those community members, Francis Cardozo, was an early principal and led an effort to seek $10,000 from the estate of the late Rev. Charles Avery of Pittsburgh for a permanent building, which was realized in 1868 with help from the Freedmen’s Bureau. Many of the Avery Normal Institute’s first graduates would teach in one-room schoolhouses all over South Carolina, especially in the Lowcountry, and it remained an important educational center through much of the Jim Crow era.
Avery’s more recent history also mirrors the rapid changes across the state as that Jim Crow era came to an end. Avery transitioned to a public school in 1947, then closed in 1954, right as the U.S. Supreme Court discarded the “separate but equal” approach to public schools. In 1978, friends and graduates of Avery led by Lucille Whipper (A 1944 Avery graduate and later Charleston’s first female African American state representative) formed the Avery Institute to try to save the building as a new museum and archive of local black history.
It wasn’t easy, though the Avery Research Center for African American History and Culture eventually became part of the College of Charleston’s academic program in 1985, separate from the nonprofit Avery Institute. It wasn’t until 1990 that the building reopened its doors.
The three-story building hasn’t seen a major renovation since its 1990 reopening, at least until the recent work, which repaired its roof, windows and heating and cooling system. Many familiar with Avery might not notice much change, except for its fresher, crisper look.
Avery is a museum open for regular tours Monday through Friday, and its exhibits range from current artistic displays to temporary installations to the history of Avery itself.
But the building is also much more than that: It serves as an important archive for African American history (available by appointment), and it has meeting spaces for programs for the college and the wider community. “We call these the four pillars,” Mr. Calhoun said. “They all feed off of each other.”
Avery is expected to start writing another chapter in its history this year when it gets a new director, but there’s no need to wait on that for anyone seeking more understanding of where Charleston’s African American community has been and where it’s going.