Editorial: At Joseph Floyd Manor, killing bedbugs looks like the easy part

It’s bad enough that an infestation of bedbugs and rats has plagued residents of Joseph Floyd Manor, the public housing high-rise run by the Charleston County Housing Authority.
It’s worse that a month after those revelations, its residents and those who care about them still have little information about plans to address poor conditions in the deteriorating 12-story building.
And worse still is the lack of transparency shown by Charleston County Council, whose members individually have seemed willing to help but whose collective action has been limited mostly to closed meetings and secretive correspondence.
Several council members have toured the building. Some said they were enraged. But they have taken little action beyond discussing it behind closed doors. They decided to do something, because they emerged from an executive session and voted to authorize the county attorney and staff to take action regarding a personnel matter.
That action was for the county attorney to draft a letter to be distributed to council members and sent out with Council Chairman Elliott Summey’s signature. What did the letter say? Good question — one we put to county spokesman Shawn Smetana, who told us: “I checked on this and the letter covers a personnel matter discussed in executive session and is not being released at this time.” At least the council authorized the letter in open session. We’re sure that provided great comfort to Joseph Floyd Manor residents concerned about where they live.
Last month, reporter Gregory Yee brought to light the building’s sad conditions, which include infestations of rats, mice and roaches, as well as an unknown dust coming out from air conditioning vents and concerns about crime.
Originally built in 1950 as the Darlington Apartments, the 158-unit building was taken over by the Charleston County Housing Authority around 1980 and has been leased out to the elderly and disabled. Like all public housing, it gets a federal subsidy, but it remains a challenge to maintain the building — especially when major problems arise such as roof leaks — while keeping rents low.
The authority recently hired an exterminator to address the rats and bedbugs, but there’s a larger question about Joseph Floyd Manor’s long-term future. It’s only going to get more costly to keep up the aging building. Meanwhile, if Joseph Floyd is in this condition, one wonders about the condition of its 143 single-family homes scattered across the county. On Thursday, Councilman Henry Darby introduced a resident of one of them who attributed her recent hospitalizations to mold in her home.
The good news is that in a crisis, there is also opportunity.
And county leaders — and by this we’re speaking broadly to include County Council, Housing Authority members and staff and housing advocates — need to plan broadly, beyond addressing these immediate failures, to figure out how the authority’s properties can be kept in good condition while the authority uses its assets to address one of this region’s greatest needs, that of more affordable housing.
Maybe the authority needs to sell some of its single-family homes and funnel the proceeds back into Joseph Floyd Manor. Maybe it will make sense to relocate Joseph Floyd’s residents, raze the problematic high-rise, and build something else on the site — something with even more units, including some that would serve current residents and others that might generate more money for upkeep.
The Charleston County Housing Authority has a 5-year plan on its website, but it’s just a few pages and sets only general goals for increasing income, improving operations and strengthening community relationships. And those goals are dated 2015.
We know there are both difficult choices and important opportunities ahead at Joseph Floyd Manor. We’re far less sure about the existence of leadership able to tackle them.