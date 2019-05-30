Convicting Julian Assange of espionage would not end freedom of the press.
The government’s decision to indict the WikiLeaks founder for allegedly violating the Espionage Act has nevertheless raised alarms throughout the news business. Editors of such major newspapers as The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal have declared that if Assange is convicted, their publications and their reporters who cover national security will be at heightened risk of prosecution in the future.
But Mr. Assange is not an ordinary publisher of news by any definition, and he has clearly done serious damage to the United States. In our view he deserves to be tried for stealing U.S. secrets, and a bright line must be drawn between the sort of activity he conducted and the ordinary, responsible and highly desirable business of reporting on the government.
The question is whether his solicitation and publication of U.S. military secrets is protected by the First Amendment’s prohibition of laws “abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press.” There is no question that the First Amendment protects publication that occurs outside U.S. boundaries, including by noncitizens. Mr. Assange is Australian by birth.
But there are exceptions to the free speech rule, the most famous being the metaphorical ban against yelling “fire” in a crowded theater.
The government argues that Mr. Assange lost his First Amendment protection by aggressively soliciting for publication by WikiLeaks of any and all government secrets having in his words “political, diplomatic, ethical or historical impact on release ... and ... plausibly obtainable to a well-motivated insider or outsider.”
The indictment focuses on Mr. Assange’s solicitation of a huge collection of secret documents provided to WikiLeaks in 2010 and 2011 by then-U.S. Army Pfc. Bradley (now Chelsea) Manning. Ms. Manning was convicted in 2013 by court martial of violating the Espionage Act. Her sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama in 2017, but she has since served time on contempt of court charges for refusing to testify before a grand jury investigating Mr. Assange and still faces a subpoena.
Beyond asking the former Army private for secret documents to publish, Mr. Assange is alleged to have agreed to help decode a password that would give access to more highly classified materials, a crime under a different statute than the Espionage Act.
In publishing the documents provided by Ms. Manning, Mr. Assange is also accused of making public the names of individuals assisting the United States, exposing them to potentially deadly reprisals.
The government seeks to make a distinction in law between these practices and the ordinary interactions between reporters and sources that lead to publication of government secrets posing serious concern about illegal or unconstitutional activities. “No responsible actor — journalist or otherwise — would purposely publish the names of individuals he or she knew to be confidential human sources in war zones, exposing them to the gravest of dangers,” said John Demers, U.S. assistant attorney general for national security, in announcing the new charges against Mr. Assange last week.
The government still has to get its hands on Mr. Assange before it can test its theory about the difference between ordinary news reporters and Mr. Assange, who has been accused of operating a freelance hostile intelligence service. He sits in a British jail awaiting the decision by a British judge on whether he should be deported to the United States or to Sweden, where he is the subject of a rape investigation.
If Mr. Assange is tried in the United States and found guilty, his conviction would likely be appealed and the courts would have their say on his First Amendment defense. It is in the interest of all news organizations, as well as in the national interest, that the line between espionage and news gathering be clearly defined and that Mr. Assange be found to be outside the law.