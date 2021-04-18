Editorial: Ashley River bike-ped bridge can be an icon worthy of Charleston. You can help.

Few things ever built in Charleston have become as iconic as the twin diamond towers of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. bridge. Though it opened only 16 years ago, it’s our tallest and arguably most recognizable and reproduced local landmark.
The bridge’s design was a result of multiple factors, with structural and monetary considerations playing key roles. But the public played an important role, too: The design-build team, guided by the S.C. Department of Transportation, sought out comments about which look most people preferred. That valuable input helped shape what we see today, and likely explains the bridge’s continuing popularity.
Charleston has a similar opportunity with a new bridge being built across the Ashley River, and the public should rally to ensure its design is both highly functional and a valuable addition to the city’s unique character.
Clearly, the city’s planned $22 million bike and pedestrian bridge won’t be anywhere near as tall, as long or as prominent as the Ravenel, but it will help define the western gateway to the peninsula (and the eastern gateway to West Ashley). There’s certainly the potential for something more striking than the existing U.S. Highway 17 bridges just to the north — or most any other bridge in the Charleston region except for the Ravenel.
The city is currently seeking public input on its Ashley River Crossing project; more information is available online at ashleyrivercrossing.com/meeting. The comment deadline is May 3, but as a design takes shape, we hope the public will have more chances to weigh in, including hearings before the Board of Architectural Review.
Those on the website can maneuver to provide their thoughts on a series of questions, including what specific features they would like on the bridge crossing and whether they plan to use the bridge for recreation or commuting. Aside from the new bridge, the project also includes improvements at Bee Street and Lockwood Drive downtown and along the West Ashley Greenway, particularly its crossing at busy Wappoo Road. The public also is being asked to weigh in on those upgrades.
As The Post and Courier’s Andrew Brown recently reported, the planned $22 million pedestrian bridge will help address a wide range of Charleston’s longtime goals. Not only will it provide a new connection between the city’s population center (West Ashley) and its main employment hub (the peninsula), but it also will help with the redevelopment of West Ashley, lessen the city’s carbon footprint and improve bike and pedestrian safety.
It also will vastly improve South Carolina’s portion of the East Coast Greenway, an emerging and increasingly popular bike-ped route from Maine to Florida.
For all its auto-centric development, West Ashley already has a relatively strong bike-ped infrastructure with its Bikeway and Greenway; the problem has been that neither leads to a safe, inviting crossing of the Ashley River.
City Councilman Mike Seekings told Mr. Brown that the new crossing will be one of the most important transportation projects the city has undertaken so far this century. “It’s a project that checks all of the boxes,” Mr. Seekings said. “Any complete city is a connected city.”
As they receive design feedback, city officials will continue work on environmental permits and the process behind selecting a contractor. The plan is to select a company that would both finish the final design and build it, with final design work and even construction sometime next year.
If the new bike-ped bridge is merely structurally sound and completed within its budget, it still would be a huge addition to Charleston because of the role it will play in increasing connectivity, improving safety, encouraging redevelopment and reducing carbon pollution. But this project also ultimately signals a dramatic reenvisioning of how we can get around. Its design should reflect all that is good about this change while adding to our city’s sense of place.If done right, the new bridge promises to be a destination unto itself.
We shouldn’t settle for anything less.