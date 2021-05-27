Editorial: As we head to the beach, keep in mind it's also for the birds

What does a recent federal court injunction have in common with a public survey a S.C. agency is conducting? Both could play important roles in protecting endangered shorebirds that live along the state’s coastline.
It’s urgent work because the birds need all the help they can get.
As our state continues to grow, especially along the coast, we all should be more aware of our duty to consider and protect its fascinating and fragile ecosystem.
That’s why we were dismayed to learn that a Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals panel recently set aside a federal judge’s injunction that blocks a medical laboratory from harvesting the blood of horseshoe crabs in the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge in northern Charleston County. We hope the full court will reconsider and reimpose the injunction to stop the crab-blood harvesting until the larger lawsuit is settled to determine if the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service should allow Charles River Laboratories to continue its harvesting practice in the wildlife refuge.
Environmental groups sued to stop the practice, partly out of concern for the health and well-being of the horseshoe crab population, which appears healthy off South Carolina’s coast but has dwindled in numbers farther north. John Tanacredi, the director of the Environmental Research and Coastal Oceans Monitoring lab at Molloy College, told CBS News last fall that horseshoe crabs had disappeared from 75 of the 115 Long Island beaches monitored. “Extinction is forever. These animals are on the cusp of being impacted dramatically,” he said, adding that overharvesting for bait, consumption and loss of habitat are most at fault there.
But the concern over harvesting the blood from horseshoe crabs is not just about the crab population itself. It’s also about the fate of a threatened species of shorebird, the red knot, which consumes a large number of eggs for fuel to help it make its unusually long annual migration. One of the many benefits of the horseshoe crab is that it lays so many eggs; only a few actually become baby horseshoe crabs, but the others serve as an important food source for migratory shorebirds. The red knot is one such bird, and its numbers in Cape Romain have dropped.
Catherine Wannamaker, an attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center, notes that the refuge was created in the 1930s to help conserve migratory and listed bird species, such as the red knot. “If you’re going to allow this (horseshoe crab) harvest anywhere,” she says, “this is probably the worst place you could allow it.”
But it’s important to keep this legal tussle in perspective. Its outcome will be only one factor in the health of the dozens of shorebird populations that reside on or visit South Carolina’s coast. The Coastal Conservation League is pushing the S.C. Department of Natural Resources to restrict dogs on the remote beaches it manages, including Capers Island and Botany Bay. (It already prohibits dogs at its Bird Key Stono and Crab Bank heritage preserves).
Unlike us, “beach-nesting wildlife rely on access to quiet, safe shores for their survival,” says Riley Egger of the conservation league. “While wildlife already faces challenges to its survival from rising sea levels and climate change, beachgoers and their dogs can unknowingly add to the pressure by accidentally crushing nests or frolicking by a flock of birds causing them to fly and experience stress.” A study found the simple presence of dogs on a beach, even when on a leash, made birds there less likely to rest.
All of us can help the nonprofit's push by filling out a short survey the agency is undertaking to help it find the best balance between conservation and recreation. (Go to sccoastalresources.com and follow the link). And as we flock to the sand, we should bear in mind what steps we can take to share the shore with these important and fragile species.