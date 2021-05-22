Editorial: As the pandemic retreats, SC emergency powers law remains a problem

With three days left before the Legislature adjourned its regular session, Republican Leader Shane Massey stood up on the Senate floor to demand an end to Gov. Henry McMaster’s continuing states of emergency.

As Democrats and a few Republicans egged him on, Mr. Massey insisted that the governor doesn’t have the authority to issue rolling states of emergency, and he argued that by approving a simple Senate resolution — the sort of thing senators usually use to wish Aunt Bertha a happy 100th birthday — the upper chamber could strip Mr. McMaster of the extraordinary powers state law grants governors during a state of emergency. The next day, the Senate approved the resolution.

There’s little chance that Mr. Massey’s legal theory is correct and a large chance that S.803 will never amount to anything more than political grandstanding. But the governor’s rolling states of emergency are themselves based on an unproven legal theory, and while a circuit judge issued a compelling order last fall dismantling a challenge to them, the state Supreme Court has not spoken on the matter.

Of course, we’re in a very different place than we were a year ago when Mr. Massey and other senators started complaining that Mr. McMaster was violating the law that says a state of emergency expires after 15 days unless the Legislature consents to its continuation. The governor was relying on an attorney general’s opinion, which he continues to rely on 15 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, that says he can bypass that law by declaring a new state of emergency every 15 days.

At that time, the emergency declarations were necessary to keep public health requirements in place, allow schools to operate remotely, allow unemployed South Carolinians to receive extended unemployment benefits and even expand the use of absentee voting in the June and November elections, since the laws to authorize that were tied to the continuing emergency orders.

Today, by contrast, the main way Mr. McMaster is using his emergency powers is to strip other elected officials of their authority to protect public health — the opposite of the sort of authority lawmakers had in mind when they passed the emergency powers law.

Still, a significant failure of this year's legislative session is how the Senate spent the first 17 weeks doing nothing about the problematic emergency powers law only to launch an assault on the governor's use of it when it was too late to take the sort of action (passing a bill) that would actually end or extend the state of emergency.

To its credit, the House passed a bill in early March to flip the emergency powers law so a state of emergency lasts until either the governor or the Legislature ends it. H.3443 also would expand lawmakers’ ability to gather to debate emergency orders while the Legislature is out of session (generally June through December).

In addition to allowing the House speaker and Senate president to recall the Legislature 30 days into an emergency (which they already can do most of the time anyway), it empowers rank-and-file legislators to force a meeting. As written, it actually gives too much power to a potentially small number of lawmakers, but it’s something the Senate could have cleared up. If it had ever considered the bill. Which it never did.

It’s less urgent now than a year ago for the Legislature to rewrite the emergency powers law, because it’s not clear that the governor should still be retaining emergency powers. But senators didn’t know we'd end the session at this place as they ignored the matter. And the problems with the law will still be there if COVID variants bring the full force of the pandemic back to the United States — or the next time we need an extended state of emergency. They will remain, in fact, until the Senate gets around to doing something other than simply complaining.