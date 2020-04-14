Editorial: As the Holocaust's eyewitnesses leave us, let's recommit to remembering

Seventy-five years ago, mankind began to close one of the darkest chapters in its history, as Allied forces liberated the German concentration camps. The Holocaust came to an end, and its survivors — and the wider world — began processing what had happened.
About 6 million Jews and 5 million Poles, Russians, Roma and other people were killed by government action because of the evil, unchecked prejudices of the Nazi regime.
The story continued, however, as survivors spread across the world and rebuilt their lives as best they could. Some eventually settled in Charleston, which has had a vibrant Jewish community since colonial days. And that’s why it’s fitting that this newspaper is marking the 75th anniversary of the Holocaust’s end in today’s editions. Our special section provides an overview of what led to the Holocaust, the event itself and its aftermath.
The section details the breakdown of the rule of law in Germany, the historical and political forces that contributed to Adolph Hitler’s rise to power, and the incremental persecution of Jews that began with an economic boycott and ended with mass murder on a shocking scale.
But the section also has stories of perseverance, including that of Rose, “Bubby” to her grandchildren. She and her sister Sharon were the only members of their family of 10 to survive, and they eventually immigrated to America and started a new life. “Some people in history have been described as unsinkable. Bubby was indestructible,” wrote Natanya and Jaffa Miller, her two granddaughters who live in Charleston. “Bubby would hold our hands and tell us we were the granddaughters of a survivor, and that meant we are survivors too. This is what she passed down to us — the ability to survive, to bend and not to break.”
Eileen Chepenik and Judi Corsaro of the Charleston Jewish Federation note it’s more important than ever to remember the Holocaust and its lesson about where unchecked prejudice can lead. They note a recent study found that two-thirds of millennials and 4 out of 10 American adults don’t know what Auschwitz was.
Our duty to remember must not be seen as a one-time thing — an exercise in history or remembering the past for its own sake. The reason remembering is so important is to learn lessons that will help us forge a better, more just and peaceful future.
As more survivors leave us, that job becomes more difficult. In January, about 200 survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp gathered in Poland to mark the 75th anniversary of its liberation. They prayed, they wept, and they voiced a warning about growing anti-Semitism and hatred in the world.
Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, told that crowd how no one in their right mind wanted to be associated with the Nazis as the world first saw pictures of the gas chambers and related horrors. “But now I see something I never thought I would see in my lifetime: the open and brazen spread of anti-Jewish hatred.”
As we mark the 75th anniversary — and even as we feel we know the story of the atrocities man inflicted on his fellow man — we all must recommit not only to remembering but also to learning more. As Mr. Lauder urged the survivors and those who joined them: “Do not be silent! Do not be complacent! Do not let this ever happen again — to any people!”