With James Island joining other municipalities in swearing off single-use plastic bags, plastic straws and foam food containers, the next logical step is for Charleston County Council to take up a similar ban.
That would make rules simpler for grocery stores, fast-food restaurants and other retailers in unincorporated doughnut holes and expand protections along a broader swath of the Lowcountry. It could also push Charleston County cities without bans, like North Charleston, to step up.
Really, it’s a modest proposal and a practical one. After all, entire countries such as Spain and France have banned single-use plastic bags with no discernible ill effects. Beaufort County recently took the plunge with a new countywide ban taking effect Nov. 1.
Notably, no one objected to James Island’s proposed ordinance when it received tentative approval Dec. 20 — not even the handful of retailers and fast-food restaurants that would be affected. That was due in part to a string of schoolchildren who stepped to the microphone to speak in favor of the ban and presented the council with a petition of 300-plus signatures to back them up.
Many businesses don’t mind shifting away from plastic bags — something some consumers never asked for in the first place. They’re sensitive to consumer trends and happy to sell reusable bags or paper bags, or to shift to biodegradable packaging for takeout food.
And people catch on pretty quick with few complaints. Many prefer reusable bags after making the switch. A survey done for the city of Charleston in 2016 showed that nearly 84 percent of tri-county respondents supported a ban on single-use plastic bags.
The only significant opposition to bans is from plastic bag manufacturers, which tried but failed last year to get state lawmakers to halt municipal bag bans. Though no single-use plastic bags are made in South Carolina, one of the biggest manufacturers, Novolex, is headquartered in Hartsville. A new bill aimed at preventing municipal bag bans — an unfortunate attempt by the state to interfere in local issues — is likely to resurface in the legislative session that starts Jan. 8.
Because so much of the Lowcountry is connected by water, bans help prevent plastic bags and foam packaging from getting into tidal waterways. If Georgetown and Horry counties were to join Charleston County and the Charleston area towns and cities that have already put such policies in place, the state’s entire coastline would be sewn up. That would be a small environmental success and may lead to greater ones.
What we’re really talking about is breaking a bad habit. Single-use plastic bags didn’t come into widespread use until the late-1980s. And it wasn’t because of consumer choice but rather because it was a cheaper way of doing business. Shifting to less wasteful alternatives might cost a few cents more, but the environmental benefits are priceless.
With bag bans already in place in Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Folly Beach, Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island and, soon, James Island, a Charleston County policy can help fill in the gaps. And County Council would be wise to take up the issue soon because the Legislature could unwisely take that choice away.