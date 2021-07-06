Editorial: As Elsa approaches, don't be too blase about our first hurricane of 2021

First came Claudette, a mere tropical depression by the time it brought thunderstorms, flooding and 40 mph wind gusts to Charleston on June 20. Then there was Danny, a tropical storm that made landfall north of Hilton Head on June 30 and dropped 6 inches of water on some parts of the region.

Frankly, run-of-the-mill thunderstorms that flooded the City Market and other parts of Charleston June 12-13 were more memorable.

And now the first hurricane of the season, Elsa — already downgraded to a tropical storm, then restored to barely hurricane — is headed our way, expected to arrive over land as a tropical storm by Wednesday evening.

It’s tempting to yawn, roll our eyes and go back to our Twitter feed. This isn’t your parents’ hurricane — or, if you’re of a certain age, even the hurricane of your own younger days.

Most of us grew up thinking of a Hugo-style storm as the thing to be feared: a direct hit on South Carolina’s coast, whose destruction comes primarily from the wind, with the water adding insult to the devastating injury. Such storms remain the greatest threat, and the wind force — which is so much stronger today than even a couple of decades ago that the bar for “major hurricane” has been raised — will always make them pack-up-the-kids-and-pets-and-get-out-days-in-advance events.

But as we learned after a cold front tapped into moisture from the far-offshore Hurricane Joaquin in 2015 to form an “extratropical storm” that produced thousand-year flood events that took out poorly maintained earthen dams and crippled large swaths of South Carolina, less powerful storms that move slowly or stall out over the state can be every bit as devastating in their own way.

Even the powerful Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2019 were memorable in South Carolina not for their wind but for their water, as they camped over the Pee Dee, washing out dams, bridges and roads.

Those three storms also served as a powerful reminder that while the particularities of Charleston make it susceptible to flooding even on sunny days, our entire state is in danger of devastating flooding whenever heavy rains approach.

They also served as a reminder to state and local officials that we couldn’t take dam safety for granted and provided an exclamation point on the nascent efforts to prepare Charleston and other coastal communities for the increasing danger from the relentlessly rising ocean.

Elsa is predicted to move fairly quickly through South Carolina — the National Hurricane Center projects arrival from Georgia around 8 p.m. Wednesday and departure well before 8 a.m. Thursday — but we know those predictions can shift overnight, and a couple of hours of intense rainfall can stretch into a day.

There’s probably no need to evacuate (although if that’s what makes you comfortable, that’s absolutely what you should do), but some standard precautions are in order, in case of flooding that leaves you stranded for days: Make sure you have a supply of water and food on hand, phones charged, fresh batteries available and pets safe and secure.

And maybe use Elsa’s approach as a nudge to do all those things you know you need to do every hurricane season to prepare for the big one:

Familiarize yourself with the best evacuation route, and stock up on the nonperishable essentials for evacuating and sheltering in place. Store up at least three days’ worth of food, water and medicines, cash, flashlights and battery-operated radios. Have a well-communicated family plan with alternative driving routes, third-party contacts in case family members get separated and alternative places to stay while away from home. Be prepared to spend a night in the car if necessary. Make sure your pets have ID tags or implants, and that you have carriers and leashes at the ready.