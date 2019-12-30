There were lots of disappointments in Charleston and all of South Carolina in 2019, and there will be plenty of time to talk about that in 2020. But as the year comes to an end, it’s worth taking a moment to look back and celebrate a few good things that happened.

In Columbia, our lawmakers finally started to accept the fact that the General Assembly is ultimately responsible for providing a decent education to all the children in our state.

No, they didn’t accomplish most of what they set out to do, and what they set out to do wasn’t nearly enough, and we’ll talk about that next year — a lot. But the fact is that simply taking ownership of the problem is huge, and along with that came modest changes to make teaching less unattractive, including the biggest teacher raises in 37 years and a plan that looks like it's going to result in three pairs of tiny school districts merging.

Meanwhile, the Charleston County School Board began taking “mission critical” steps to improve some of its most struggling schools and to ensure more opportunities for the county’s students, regardless of where they live. While there has been pushback and this remains very much a work in progress, we’re glad to see an emerging consensus that bold changes in education are needed on the local, not just state, level.

By S.C. standards, it was a good legislative year for the environment. Lawmakers finally passed a bill to encourage the growth of rooftop and commercial solar energy (although the PSC seems determined to undermine it), adopted a stopgap measure to stymie natural gas exploration off our coast and rejected a bunch of awful anti-environmental measures. They didn’t agree to a precipitous sale of Santee Cooper, and they also didn’t close the door; instead, they agreed to a process that could lead to a smart decision.

The Charleston region saw some positive developments that promise to improve residents’ quality of life in the years to come. In November, voters in Dorchester County approved $68 million to improve their parks and libraries, and the city of Charleston succeeded in getting an $18.1 million federal grant to build a long-awaited bridge across the Ashley River that will provide a safe new crossing for bicyclists and pedestrians.

On the planning side, the city of Charleston also took an important step in addressing the concern over the proliferation of hotels on the peninsula and in approving a blueprint for a potentially transformative redevelopment of Citadel Mall. The city of North Charleston moved ahead with plans to revitalize the northern end of the former naval base and to extend the vitality of East Montague Avenue in new directions. And important work continued toward establishing the Lowcountry Rapid Transit, a speedy new bus line that eventually will run about 26 miles between Summerville and downtown Charleston.

Lastly, several local elections gave voters a chance to tap some new blood that they feel will help their respective cities and towns move in a more positive direction next year. If that works out, we’ll celebrate it. If not, as with so many other topics, we’ll be here to try to help figure out how to get things moving in the right direction.