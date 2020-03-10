Editorial: Another taxpayer-funded junket? South Carolina really needs to rein them in

Charleston County Master-in-Equity Mikell Scarborough must be the best-educated judge in the state, based on all those educational conferences he’s been attending at vacation destinations across the country. And not just attending them, but staying after class. And before class.

As The Post and Courier’s Joseph Cranney reports, Judge Scarborough regularly attends educational conferences in resorts from Jackson Hole, Wyo., to Honolulu, arriving days in advance and leaving days afterward, staying in fine hotels, visiting the attractions, flying first class. Over just the past six years, he spent more than $33,000 in tax money on the junkets.

Charleston judge under investigation for flying first class, booking trips on public's dime Charleston County suspended Master-in-Equity Mikell Scarborough's spending card and launched an internal review after inquiries from The Post and Courier.

The judge told Mr. Cranney that learning how judges operate their courts in other states was “both helpful and refreshing.” Refreshing.

He said an ethics seminar that coincided with Oregon’s historic Shakespeare Festival and included viewings and later discussions of “Richard III,” “The Comedy of Errors” and “The Tempest” presented “an interesting way to educate on this normally very dry topic.”

Let’s ignore the fact that the ethics course was titled “Ethical Issues in the Law, A Novel Approach” and that “novel” approaches to the law tend to mean trial lawyers have come up with a new way to persuade judges to rewrite the law, which is something only legislators are supposed to do. Instead, let’s consider why taxpayers needed to spend $4,000 to make sure that Judge Scarborough was entertained as he received the continuing legal education that is required for him to keep his $191,000-a-year job. Particularly since he could have met that requirement by attending classes in Columbia, or maybe even in Charleston.

It’s tempting to ask what it is with judges taking plush vacations on the taxpayers’ dime. But then, it’s also tempting to ask what it is with sheriffs vacationing on the taxpayers’ dime. And Public Service Commissioners. And prosecutors.

Editorial: Rein in junkets for all SC utility regulators, not just lame ducks We’re delighted that the Public Service Commission is no longer going to force utility ratepayers (that is, all of us) to help foot the bill f…

What junketeering judges and sheriffs and members of the Public Service Commission and that one prosecutor in the Midlands have in common is that they are or were under heavy scrutiny by Post and Courier reporters, who spent days, weeks, even months combing through public documents to discover their abusive travel. So the better question probably is: What is it with public officials charging the taxpayers for “educational” seminars and meetings at vacation destinations? And instead of trying to find solutions for abuse of specific offices, maybe we need to be looking for solutions for ... government officials.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Editorial: Make SC solicitors' and sheriffs' spending more transparent If you ever wondered where in the world former Midlands prosecutor Dan Johnson got the idea that it was OK to spend public money on elaborate parties, campaign-style donations to well-connected charitable causes and luxurious travel arrangements, reading his resume might have given you a hint.

We’re not suggesting that most government officials abuse the taxpayers this way. Most do not. The ones who are in the news are in the news because they’re … news. Out of the norm. Not common. Different. Sore-thumbish.

We’re not suggesting that out-of-state conferences don’t provide some educational value; they probably do. But are they so much more valuable than seminars that officials could attend here in South Carolina, at a tiny fraction of the cost and time? Aren’t those S.C. seminars in fact better since they deal specifically with S.C. law?

Nor are we suggesting that the money Judge Scarborough and others spend on their travel is a lot in the context of Charleston County’s budget. Or the state budget. It’s not. But it’s money that could be spent on something the county or state needed.

Judge Scarborough has $30,000 in discretionary funding in his $700,000 budget that easily funds his travel. Sheriffs and prosecutors have far more money than that at their disposal, thanks in part to criminal forfeiture laws. And although Public Service Commission members — like other quasi-judicial officials — don’t have direct control over budgets, they have the joint authority to replace agency directors, so they’re unlikely to have their spending questioned.

Editorial: Junkets, liquor, pricey tickets no surprise for no-fire SC airport board Members of the commission that oversees the Columbia Metropolitan Airport don't just get trips to Hawaii, Las Vegas and other junket sites, the best seats and liquor-stocked hospitality suites as local sporting events, $35 and mileage every time they represent CAE and unlimited airport parking. They also can't be fired unless they break the law. So it's no surprise that ticket prices are high and the airport can't attract airlines or customers.

So maybe we should scale back the amount of spending that officials are allowed to authorize for their own travel, or that underlings can approve for their bosses. Better to make those in charge seek outside approval for more than that, and require that those requests be displayed prominently on their web pages. For that matter, maybe all such spending should be displayed on special state and county junkets websites, so taxpayers don’t have to go through the laborious and often expensive process of requesting documents that are hidden away in file cabinets or internal websites.

We suspect that some officials would lose their taste for frequent, expensive travel if the details were readily available to the public.