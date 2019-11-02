There were two crucial points in the recent news article about former Greenville Sheriff Will Lewis being sentenced to a year in prison for using his power to push a personal assistant into having sex with him:

• Attorney Rauch Wise told the judge during the sentencing hearing that the power and influence of being sheriff went to his client’s head.

• Mr. Lewis was the ninth sheriff in South Carolina to be convicted of crimes while in office in the past decade. One more died before he could be indicted, one was allowed to participate in a pretrial intervention program, and two more are awaiting trial.

And there you have it: cause and effect of South Carolina’s sheriff problem.

The sheriffs in more than a quarter of the state’s 46 counties have been charged with crimes. And based on reporting from The Post and Courier’s Tony Bartelme and Joseph Cranney, more probably ought to be. In addition to the criminal sheriffs, they found sheriffs who dipped into public funds for expensive chauffeurs, flew first-class — along with their wives — and stayed in the finest hotels, billed the public for new suits and luxury office furniture, used campaign donations to pay for private club memberships and threw lavish parties using money raised under the guise of paying for equipment and helping injured deputies.

And here’s the tragedy: We don’t have any reason to believe that Mr. Lewis or the other former sheriffs ran for office seeking to violate the law. Most, if not all, of them probably intended to enforce the law fairly and serve the public well, as the vast majority of law enforcement officers do every day.

But state law allows sheriffs to become very nearly the law unto themselves: They have the power to arrest people and fire employees at will, no direct supervisor, little oversight and access to multiple funding sources that aren’t well-scrutinized. So the opportunities to violate the law are just too great, the chances of getting caught too small — and the chance of getting caught by someone who would actually blow the whistle on them smaller still.

Sheriffs aren’t the only public officials who cross the line after they find themselves with too many opportunities and too few checks. A number of former legislators, for instance, started out committing minor ethics infractions, the legislative ethics committees didn’t even question them, and so they committed larger infractions. Because when you cross a line and nobody tells you that you crossed a line, it’s easy to convince yourself that you didn’t. It’s easy to go a little further and a little further and a little further — until you find yourself headed for prison.

But that temptation is greater for people who carry guns and have the power to arrest people.

Mr. Lewis’ conviction should serve as yet another reminder to our legislators that they need to impose some oversight on sheriffs. Among the steps that could help are requiring routine outside audits of all expenditures by sheriffs, requiring them to follow state procurement regulations, giving county officials clearer authority to deny sheriff’s office expenditures, and requiring sheriffs to post details about all their spending online. (A change we need for other reasons — replacing civil-asset forfeiture with criminal-asset forfeiture, and directing the assets to the state rather than local law enforcement — would have the added benefit for cutting off a big source of sheriffs’ inadequately scrutinized funds.)

Those changes wouldn’t directly affect abusive behavior that doesn’t involve money, but this would: passing a tougher whistleblower law, so people who work for sheriffs might be willing to report questionable behavior by the boss.

Together, those changes to the law should make it easier to catch sheriffs who break the law. Even better, they could prevent some sheriffs from violating the laws to begin with.