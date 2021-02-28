Editorial: Another milestone for SC education

South Carolina’s technical education options, long a model for the nation, expanded last week with the introduction of the state’s first high school-level curriculum designed to prepare students for apprenticeships or other job opportunities. It’s another important milestone in the state’s efforts to integrate the job skills sought by S.C. employers into high school curricula.
The pre-apprenticeship program is a collaboration between the Richland 1 School District and Apprenticeship Carolina, a branch of the S.C. Technical College System. It is designed to prepare students to enter and succeed in a registered apprenticeship program. Such programs have met the high standards set by the U.S. Department of Labor and qualify for federal grants.
The Apprenticeship Carolina Program, created in 2007, has been recognized by the U.S. Labor Department as a national model for apprenticeship expansion.
As offered by Richland 1 and Apprenticeship Carolina, pre-apprenticeship opportunities are open for students in transportation, distribution and logistics; health science; automotive technology, diesel mechanics and commercial driving; business, finance and marketing; hospitality and culinary; agriculture and natural resources; engineering; media technology; information technology; and construction and manufacturing.
Craig Witherspoon, Richland 1 superintendent, was rightly proud of his district’s efforts to make such valuable real-world training available to students. “This forward-thinking approach to skills development will provide unprecedented opportunities for our students,” he said in a news release. “They will learn in-demand skills and be provided a clear pathway to meeting both their educational and career goals.”
The pre-apprenticeship program offers students the flexibility to prepare for more than one apprenticeship. It differs from the more hands-on training provided by youth apprenticeships offered in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley county high schools by Trident Technical College through the Charleston Regional Youth Apprenticeship program, which has been operating since 2014.
The new program in Columbia is another step forward by the state’s Technical College System, established in the 1960s on the initiative of then-Gov. Fritz Hollings. The system has been a national leader since its founding, with a long list of successes over the past six decades, including the training of 5,000 workers for Boeing’s North Charleston operation. The Technical College System has helped South Carolina become one of the nation’s fastest growing manufacturing states. South Carolina was one of only five states to get a A rating in a 2019 Ball State University study of the health of manufacturing.
The Richland 1 program is another accomplishment in that effort worth celebrating.