Editorial: Another domino falls in sports world

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another victim: the transatlantic sailing race from Brest, France, to Charleston, planned as one of the events for celebrating the Holy City’s founding 350 years ago.
Yes, that is a solo race — one sailor per boat alone on the Atlantic Ocean. Isn’t that the ultimate in social distancing?
Well, yes, but such rarefied competitions rely heavily on corporate and individual sponsorships, global media coverage and onshore fundraising functions. Wednesday’s announcement that the race would be put off until 2024 didn’t specify particular reasons, but the cancellation is assuredly yet another example of the ripple effects the pandemic has had on sports, business and our daily lives in general.
Brest, an important port city with a maritime history even deeper than Charleston’s, had planned 10 days of public and private events around the May 10 start of the Transat.
Hervé Favre, president of the race’s main sponsor, OC Sport Pen Duick, touched on the complications when he called the decision “difficult for everyone — organizers, partners and participants.” Ultimately, the race, which is normally held only every four years, was canceled because no alternative “lived up to our expectations in terms of the sport.” Translation: They just couldn’t make it work.
Organizers had considered pushing back the start to July, but then earlier this week, the French government canceled all major sporting events until Sept. 1.
Charleston would have made a great finish line for the 3,500-mile race and added to the city’s modern-day maritime pedigree. Charleston was the starting point in both 1994 and 1998 for the “Around Alone” globe-circling races. That race also made a stop here 2011 when Mount Pleasant-based sailor Brad Van Liew won it.
Sadly, disruptions associated with the pandemic also prompted the cancellation of the Atlantic Cup race from Charleston to Portland, Maine, which was to start June 10. Another big sailing race, from Quebec to Saint-Malo, France, also was canceled, not because the sailors can’t sail but because the organizations that surround the races can’t function in this coronavirus-ravaged economic climate.
Of course, this just puts sailing in the same boat that basketball, hockey and baseball already have climbed aboard. Even the NFL had to hold its high-profile draft remotely last month. Locally, the sports disruption has spread to college competitions and minor league teams, including the Stingrays, the Battery and the RiverDogs. There’s no concrete plan as far as when any of them will play again.
The one exception is NASCAR, which plans to return to Darlington on May 17 for a made-for-TV race with no fans in the stands. While that event might give hope to some people that we are a bit closer to resuming our previous lives, the empty bleachers will signal to all of us how far we still have to go.